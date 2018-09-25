Sports September 25th, 2018

Mt Pleasant 7th grade volleyball hosted Fort Madison last night. The “A” team lost in 2 games 23-11/21-9, the top server was Emma Starr. The “B” team split losing the first game 21-9 and winning the second 21-10, top servers were Megan Borders, Kierra Parrish, and Laci Beimer. The “C” team won both games 21-7/21-9, top servers were Kyli Millard, Ashlynn Riley and Katherine Watson.

8th grade volleyball played at Fort Madison last night. In the “A” match Mt Pleasant won in 3 sets 21-17/15-11 losing the second 21-11, Andrea Lopreato was the top server going 20-23 for 17 points. In the “B” match Fort Madison took it in 2 sets 21-12/21-13, top server was Kate Schimmelphfenning who was 5-8 for 4 points. In the “C” match Mt Pleasant took both sets 21-19/21-13, Serenity Hudson was 17-19 for 16 points. In the “D” Fort Madison took both 21-14/21-17, Summer Carver was 7-9 for 5 points.

Mt Pleasant JV football hosted Fairfield last night at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex. It was a pretty quiet first quarter with the only score coming from Mt Pleasant on a 34 touchdown pass from Brody Bender to Chase Williamson. In the 2nd quarter it was the Panthers again doing all the scoring with Avery Scandridge intercepting a pass with time expiring before halftime and taking it back for a score. That was the 2nd defensive touchdown in the quarter. Mt Pleasant cruised to a 56-0 final score. Brody Bender went 6/10 for 159 yards and 4 touchdowns and ran for 53 yards with another touchdown, Jamie Johannes scored a rushing touchdown, Chase Williamson had 3 catches for 76 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Brevin Wilson had 2 catches for 36 yards and a score. On defense Avery Scandridge had 6 tackles with an interception that was a touchdown, Hoang Mai had 4 tackles with a fumble recovery, Mitchell Trexel had 3 tackles and a forced fumble, and Jack Johnson had 2 tackles and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Mt Pleasant JV football is now 4-2 on the season.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant Community Schools

Tuesday: MS/JV/Varsity Cross Country running an invitational in Washington 4:30pm

8th grade football at Fairfield, 7th grade hosting Fairfield 4:30pm

8th grade volleyball hosting Keokuk, 7th grade at Keokuk 4:30pm

Freshman/JV/Varsity volleyball at Fairfield 5:45pm/7:30pm

Thursday: 8th grade volleyball at Aldo Leopold, 7th grade hosting Aldo Leopold 4:30pm

Friday: Varsity football vs Keokuk 7:30pm, freshman game has been cancelled

Saturday: JV volleyball playing an invitational at Burlington High 9am

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the new RPI rankings after Week 5 results. In Class 3A Mt Pleasant is at 26, Washington is 27, Fairfield is 38, and Keokuk is 48. Clear-Creek Amana is 2 and Pella is 9, while upcoming Week 7 opponent is 8. In 8 man football New London is 4, Waco is 24, and Winfield-Mt Union is 53.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer played at Monmouth College yesterday and it was a good game that had to go into overtime. The Tigers lost in overtime 3-2 for their 5th straight loss. Scoring goals for Iowa Wesleyan was Raul Garcia and Fabian Arvizu. Tigers had 19 shots, 11 on goal. Their record is now 2-7-1 on the season.

The St Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has named Iowa Wesleyan’s Sierra Howardson as Runner of the Week, her second time this season receiving the honor. At the Brissman-Lundeen Invitational over the weekend she placed 23rd in a field of 324 runners with a time of 23:24. Howardson and the cross country teams will be running in the Roy Griak Invitational this weekend in St Paul Minnesota.