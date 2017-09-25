SPORTS SEPTEMBER 25, 2017

MacMurray defeated the Iowa Wesleyan football team Saturday in Jacksonville, Ill by a score of 32-14, Wesleyan trailed at halftime 12-7. Tanner Holden scored both Tiger touchdowns catching passes of 7 and 29 yards. Wesleyan is now 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Iowa Wesleyan will return to Bob Evans Field Saturday night, the Tigers will host Eureka College in a 6 pm kickoff in the Tigers second night game of the season.

Iowa Wesleyan and the Mount Pleasant Kiwanis Club will be hosting a Youth Night at the game, where the first 100 K-8 students in the Mount Pleasant Community School District will get a free t-shirt and glow light. K-8 students in the MPCSD will also get in free to the game.

5th ranked New London won the Southeast Iowa Super Conference volleyball tournament Saturday with a 2-1 win over 6th ranked Holy Trinity Catholic in the championship match. 1st time in 9 years that New London has won the title.

Mt. Pleasant High School volleyball team played in the Burlington Tournament. Panthers lost all 4 matches they played against Galesburg, Fairfield, Davis County and Burlington.

Iowa Wesleyan hosted their first triangular of the 2017 season Saturday. Greenville University and Monmouth College were the visiting teams. IW was unable to pull off the upset in the opening match the day, falling to Greenville 3-1. The Tigers fell in their second match as well, suffering a 3-0 loss to Monmouth.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther football team picked up a road win in the district Friday night when they downed the Ft. Madison Bloodhounds 44-16 on Jim Youel Field. Mt. Pleasant is now 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the district. West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville will come to Mt. Pleasant for the Panther homecoming this week. The Falcons won Friday night against Keokuk 28-14.

Ft. Madison and Mt. Pleasant will play a freshman-JV game tonight on

Evans Field.