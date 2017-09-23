SPORTS SEPTEMBER 23, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panthers picked up a road win in the district Friday night when they downed the Ft. Madison Bloodhounds 44-16 on Jim Youel Field. M.P. got on the board early as QB Zach Beason threw a 55 yard TD pass to Jordon Magnani to put the Panthers up 7-0 with 11:00 still to play ion quarter #1. David Blancas hit a 21 yard field goal in the 1st quarter also as the Panthers led 10-0 heading into the 2nd quarter. That 2nd quarter proved to be the big one for the Bloodhounds offensively as they scored all 16 of their points, while Mt. Pleasant added 13 more to lead 23-16 at halftime. The 2nd half started just like the game did, Zach Beason threw a TD pass to Jordon Magnani, this time from 23 yards out, the 1st of 3 2nd half scores. Zach Beason ran for two touchdowns in the game and threw 4 scoring strikes, Levi Puig and Maison Ashton joined Magnani catching scoring passes. Mt. Pleasant is now 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the district. West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville will come to Mt. Pleasant for the Panther homecoming this week. The Falcons won Friday night against Keokuk 28-14.

Ft. Madison and Mt. Pleasant will play a freshman-JV game Monday night on

Evans Field.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 49 Burlington 14

Linn-Mar 35 Ottumwa 21

Solon 43 Oskaloosa 7

Washington 35 Fairfield 7

Williamsburg 55 Mediapolis 21

PCM 55 Central Lee 6

I.C. Regina 45 Highland 7

Sigourney-Keota 48 Van Buren-Harmony Community 16

Wapello 38 Columbus Community 0

Wilton 46 L&M 6Lynnville-Sully 48 WMU 0

New London 54 North Mahaska 6

Pekin 56 Cardinal 6

Waco 57 English Valleys 0

Baxter 62 Lone tree 36

The Iowa WesleyanTiger football team will be back in action today, They will travel to MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Ill. for a 1 pm kickoff. Iowa Wesleyan’s overall record is now 1-2 on the season, they are 1-1 in the league. Turnovers proved to be costly for Iowa Wesleyan last Saturday when they traveled to Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn. Where they handed the Tigers a 42-20 loss, their first in UMAC play. MacMurrary is 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the UMAC after beating Crown College 48-34 last week on the road. Wesleyan also has a win over Crown two weeks ago by a score of 41-34.

Iowa Plays at home tonight against Penn State, KILJ-FM has the action beginning with the pre-game at 4:30 and kickoff is at 6:30 pm.

Iowa State has today off, they host Texas next Thursday night, KILJ-AM 1130 will carry the game live.

Today at 5 pm the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference volleyball tournament will be played at Southeastern Community College. Quarterfinal matches will have #5 New London playing Van Buren, Pekin will play Danville, Central Lee vs #6 Holy Trinity Catholic and West Burlington plays Wapello. The semi-finals will feature the 1st round winners and then the finals and consolation finals will be played.

The MPHS volleyball team plays in the Burlington Tournament today.

Iowa Wesleyan University hosted a men’s and women’s soccer doubleheader Friday afternoon at East Lake Park. The men’s soccer team opened the day with a match against Nebraska Christian College with a 5-1 victory over the Sentinels.

The Tigers will take on Simpson College on September 27th in Indianola, Iowa. Iowa Wesleyan is now 4-3-1 overall.

The women’s soccer team took on Nebraska Christian College in the second match of the day, IW was able to come away with their second win the season with a 2-1 victory over the Sentinels. Iowa Wesleyan’s next match will be September 30th. They will travel to St. Louis, Missouri to take on Webster University for their first SLIAC contest of the season. Iowa Wesleyan is now 2-4 on the season.

Waterfowlers have waited all year for this: for the next three weekends in Iowa, there will be an opening day for duck and goose hunting. The north zone opens on Sept. 23, the south zone opens on Sept. 30 and the Missouri River zone opens on Oct. 7.

Duck populations are strong and that’s good news for hunters. There are few changes to the duck bag limits from last year – pintail daily bag has dropped to one and back duck daily bag has risen to two.

The opening of the Canada goose season coincides with the opening of duck season.

There are a lot of young birds this year which usually means goose hunters should have a great opening segment.

This year may be a good one for leaf viewers, according to Jeff Goerndt, state forester with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

“I think we’re going to have a decent fall color year because of the weather we’re currently having,” Goerndt says. “You get the best and brightest colors when you’ve got the kind of fall weather we are currently having with sunny days and crisp, cool nights.

Typically, the best fall colors are in northeast Iowa, but there are some good areas in central Iowa too, says Goerndt.

Leaves will change across northern Iowa between the last week of September and the second week of October. Central Iowa will see leaves changing from the first to third weeks of October. Southern Iowa will see leaves change from the second week to the end of October.