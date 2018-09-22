Sports September 22nd, 2018

Mt Pleasant football traveled to Fairfield to play the Trojans yesterday. In the Freshman game Fairfield won 16-8. In the varsity game the Panthers on their first drive went for it on 4th down but were called inches short. The Trojans took that momentum and scored on a goal line direct snap by Tristan Waugh. Mt Pleasant would get their first score on a 66 yard touchdown throw by Zach Beason to Chase Lamm. The Trojans struck back with a 37 yard field goal to lead 10-7. Panther offense would score again just before halftime on a Beason goal line keeper. Fairfield had a chance to kick another field goal with seconds left in the half but the kick was wide right so at halftime Mt Pleasant lead 14-10. In the 3rd quarter Beason found Tucker Johnson on a quick slant and Tucker took it 79 yards to the house to put Mt Pleasant up 21-10. Panthers then scored two goal line touchdown runs with Levi Puig to go up 35-10. In the final minute Fairfield pushed for another touchdown to give us the final score of 35-17. Zach Beason was 15/24 for 267 yards with 2 TDs and he ran for 116 yards with 1 touchdown. Chase Lamm had 6 catches for 115 yards with a touchdown and Tucker Johnson had 2 catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. Our Kent Bennett Player of the Game wasn’t just 1 individual this week it was the entire offensive line of Tristan Scovel, Garrett Maddy, Drake Fox, Henry Lutovsky, and Keegan Kohorst.

Other area games of interest:

Clear Creek Amana stays undefeated 37-7 over Iowa City Liberty

Pella over Knoxville 57-0

Louisa-Muscatine 20-0

Mediapolis beats Wapello 34-7

HLV Victor 72-WMU 22

New London 81 over Tri County 8

Waco wins at Lone Tree 49-38

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant Community Schools:

Saturday: –Varsity Volleyball in a tournament at Burlington High School at 9am

In the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Volleyball tournament the quarterfinals begin today at 5pm in Loren Walker Arena. Here are the matchups: Holy Trinity vs IMS, Central Lee vs West Burlington, Cardinal vs Van Buren, and Mediapolis vs New London.

Iowa Wesleyan Cross Country ran at the Brissman-Lundeen invitational yesterday in Rock Island Illinois. Every member of the Tiger squads ran their personal bests and finished 25th in both the men’s and women’s races. The women’s race had a field of 324 runners and Iowa Wesleyan’s Sierra Howardson ended up in the top 25 placing 23rd with a time of 23:34. Allison Morris beat her personal record with a time of 27:18, and Maggie Thomure had a great run beating her best time by 2:42. On the men’s side Joel Amor was the top Tiger at 28:09 and finished 141 out of 330. Nathaniel Townsend and Matthew Klundt were the next Tigers with times of 30:30 and 31:58. The Tigers will be competing in the Roy Griak Invitation in St Paul Minnesota next weekend.

College football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan is playing their third straight road game, this week traveling to play University of Minnesota-Morris, game time is 12pm.

-Iowa State Cyclones still looking for their first win after a 0-2 start, this weekend they host the Akron Zips. Game time is 11am, pregame coverage starts at 9am on 1130am KILJ and KILJ.com.

-Iowa Hawkeyes open up Big 10 play against the #18 Wisconsin Badgers, this is the 4th straight home game for Iowa. Game time is 7:30pm, pregame coverage starts at 5:30pm on 105.5fm and KILJ.com