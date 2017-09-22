SPORTS SEPTEMBER 22, 2017

THE SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPER CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT POOL PLAY WAS HELD LAST NIGHT……HERE ARE THE TOP TWO FINISHERS IN EACH OF THE FOUR POOLS.

Pool #1 @ W-MU Pool #2 @Cardinal Pool #3 @ WB Pool #4 @ Wapello

New London 3-0 Holy Trinity 3-0 West Burl 4-0 Danville 3-1

Central Lee 2-1 Van Buren 2-1 Pekin 3-1 Wapello 3-1

Saturday at 5 pm the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be played at Southeastern Community College. Quarterfinal matches will have #5 New London playing Van Buren, Pekin will play Danville, Central Lee vs #6 Holy Trinity Catholic and West Burlington plays Wapello. The semi-finals will feature the 1st round winners and then the finals and consolation finals will be played.

Iowa Wesleyan University hosted Knox College in volleyball and fell 3 games to none Thursday night. Sydney Ellsworth and Taylor Payne led the Tiger offense in the match. Ellsworth recorded eight kills and Payne added seven kills in the loss. Ariel Smale had a team high 23 sets, while Gabby Smith and Kara Gillis finished with nine digs each. Iowa Wesleyan will host Greenville University and Monmouth College tomorrow.

The Mt. Pleasant 7th grade volleyball team traveled to Keokuk.

In the “A” match M.P. won 2-1, Chloe Bolin had 9 ace serves, Jemma Settles had 3 kills.

The “B” team won 2-0, Mackenzie Musselman had 6 ace serves. Summer Carver had 2 kills.

“C” team split led by Kylee Coleman with 8 ace serves and Eva Rounceville with 3 ace serves.

“D” team lost both games, Leading servers were led by Jubilee Hey, Abbie Stocker and Carey Pham.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade volleyball team hosted Keokuk Thursday.

“A” match: Keokuk 15 9

Mt Pleasant won 21 21 (record 2-2)

MP serving stats: Ava Lowery 10-10 (9 points)

Ralyn Seberg 9-10 (8)

“B” match: teams split K 21 13

MP 17 21 (1-2-1)

MP SV stats: Tralyn Kratofil 8-10 (7)

Marie Sitar 6-8 (5)

“C” match: K won 21 21

MP 9 17 (1-3)

MP SV stats: Jaden Brumbaugh 5-8 (5)

“D” match: K 16 18

MP won 21 21 (1-1)

MP SV stats: Gisele Fajardo Pena 10-13 (10)

Jaden Brumbaugh 7-10 (7)

Mt. Pleasant and Ft. Madison battle tonight on Richardson Field in Class 3A District 5 football. The Bloodhounds are the surprise team of the district right now with a 3-1 overall record and 1-1 in the district. Mt. Pleasant is 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the league. These two teams have one common opponent Oskaloosa who beat the Bloodhounds 54-18 and who downed Mt. Pleasant last week 35-14. The top two QB’s in the district will battle tonight, Zach Beason leads the district with 57 of 103 passing for 714 yards and 4 TD’s, he has been intercepted 5 times. For Ft. Madison Lennox Barker has completed 40- of 81 passes for 655 yards 8 td’s and 2 int’s. Ft. Madison holds the advantage in the rushing department with Alex Gully leading the district with 519 yards and 9 td’s. Mt. Pleasant is still trying to find a consistent running game after the season ending knee injury to Brody McGhghy. Mt. Pleasant is still mathematically in the playoff picture but would go out of it with a loss. There is no freshman game this evening, they will join the JV team to host Ft. Madison Monday. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live tonight beginning at 6:30 pm with the pregame show, kickoff at 7:30 and statewide Radio Iowa Scoreboard Show from 10-11:30 pm. Last year MPHS beat the Bloodhounds 34-0.

AREA FOOTBALL GAMES FOR 9/22/17….

8 Man District 4

Baxter at Lone Tree

English Valleys at WACO (WACO HOMECOMING)

Class “A” District 6

Cardinal, Eldon at Pekin

Lynnville-Sully at Winfield-Mt. Union

North Mahaska at New London

Class 1A District 4

Highland at Regina, Iowa City

Louisa-Muscatine at Wilton

Sigourney-Keota at Van Buren-Harmony Community

Wapello at Columbus Community

Class 2A District 5

Mediapolis at Williamsburg

Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Camanche

Class 2A District 6

Central Lee at PCM, Monroe

Chariton at Centerville

Davis County, Bloomfield at Clarke, Osceola

Class 3A District 5

Fairfield at Washington

Keokuk at West Burlington

Solon at Oskaloosa

Class 4A District 8

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy at Burlington

Ottumwa at Linn-Mar, Marion

Waterfowlers have waited all year for this: for the next three weekends in Iowa, there will be an opening day for duck and goose hunting. The north zone opens on Sept. 23, the south zone opens on Sept. 30 and the Missouri River zone opens on Oct. 7. Duck populations are strong and that’s good news for hunters. There are few changes to the duck bag limits from last year – pintail daily bag has dropped to one and back duck daily bag has risen to two. The opening of the Canada goose season coincides with the opening of duck season. There are a lot of young birds this year which usually means goose hunters should have a great opening segment.

This year may be a good one for leaf viewers, according to Jeff Goerndt, state forester with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “I think we’re going to have a decent fall color year because of the weather we’re currently having,” Goerndt says. “You get the best and brightest colors when you’ve got the kind of fall weather we are currently having with sunny days and crisp, cool nights. Typically, the best fall colors are in northeast Iowa, but there are some good areas in central Iowa too, says Goerndt. Leaves will change across northern Iowa between the last week of September and the second week of October. Central Iowa will see leaves changing from the first to third weeks of October. Southern Iowa will see leaves change from the second week to the end of October.