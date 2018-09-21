Sports September 21st, 2018

In the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Volleyball tournament yesterday the top teams from each pool separated themselves from the rest of the pack. In the Columbus Junction pool West Burlington went 4-0 and #9 New London was 3-1 to advance. In the Danville pool #3 Holy Trinity continued their great start to the season going 4-0, making it 18 undefeated matches on the season, along with Cardinal at 3-1 to move on. In the Central Lee Pool the Mediapolis Bullettes were 3-0 and host Central Lee went 2-1 to make it to the next round. In the Highland pool Van Buren was 3-0 and Iowa Mennonite was 2-1 to make it to the next round. The quarterfinals begin at 5pm tomorrow at Loren Walker Arena. Here are the matchups: Holy Trinity vs IMS, Central Lee vs West Burlington, Cardinal vs Van Buren, and Mediapolis vs New London.

Mt Pleasant freshman volleyball traveled over to Burlington High School yesterday and defeated the Greyhounds in 3 sets 25-19/16-14 and lost the second set 26-24.

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball traveled to Indianola yesterday to play Simpson College. Tigers fell in 3 sets (25-21/25-16/25-21). Allegra Collette and Lida Landre finished with 5 kills each which lead the team, Jenna Murphy had a team high 22 digs. Tigers are now 2-9 on the season and will play tomorrow in Elsah Illinois, facing Spalding University at 11am and then Webster University at 1pm.

Mt Pleasant 7th grade football traveled to Washington to play the Demons and the Panthers came home winners after a 30-8 win. Mason Sloat rushed for 3 touchdowns and 1 two point conversion, he was named the Offensive MVP. Payton Hagans threw to Payson Coleman and Ben Newton for 2 point conversions. On defense Logan Borders had a sack and a fumble recovery, Landon King had a sack and a fumble recovery, Ben Newton had an interception and Payton Hagans returned an interception for a touchdown and was named Defensive MVP. Great performance from the defense and the defensive line, the Demons didn’t score until the last minute of the game.

The Tony Proctor Cross Country Invitational was yesterday. In the varsity girls meet Danville-New London finished 1st in the team scores followed by Van Buren, Mediapolis, West Hancock, Burlington, and Wapello. Danville-New London’s Lexi Brown and Addy Parrott finished 1st and 2nd individually, and their teammate Alyssa Pfadenhauer was right behind them in 4th place. Allison Renfro from Mediapolis finished in 3rd place. In the varsity boys meet Danville-New London finished 1st in the team scores followed by Van Buren, Wapello, West Hancock, and Burlington. The top individual finisher was Miles Sheppard from West Hancock. Danville New London’s Ty Carr finished 6th, Alexander Julian was 7th, and Gabriel Gourley was 10th to round out the top 10.

Iowa Wesleyan Cross Country is running today at the Brissman-Lunden Invitational in Rock Island Illinois, it is a 3:45pm start.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant Community Schools:

Friday: –Freshman football playing at Fairfield 5pm, Varsity at 7:30pm

Saturday: –Varsity Volleyball in a tournament at Burlington High School at 9am

Other Week 5 area football games of interest:

Iowa City Liberty at Clear Creek-Amana

Solon at Fort Madison

Washington at Keokuk

Pella at Knoxville

West Burlington at Louisa-Muscatine

Wapello at Mediapolis

HLV Victor at Winfield-Mt Union (Homecoming)

Tri-County at New London

Waco at Lone Tree.

RPI Rankings:

In 3A Clear Creek-Amana is #4, Pella is #13, and Solon is #12. Mt Pleasant currently sits right in the middle of the pack with Fairfield only 2 spots higher. In 8 man football New London is #4, Waco climbed up the list to the #25 spot, and Winfield-Mt Union is on the lower side of the rankings.

College football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan is playing their third straight road game, this week traveling to play University of Minnesota-Morris, game time is 12pm.

-Iowa State Cyclones still looking for their first win after a 0-2 start, this weekend they host the Akron Zips. Game time is 11am, pregame coverage starts at 9am on 1130am KILJ and KILJ.com.

-Iowa Hawkeyes open up Big 10 play against the #18 Wisconsin Badgers, this is the 4th straight home game for Iowa. Game time is 7:30pm, pregame coverage starts at 5:30pm on 105.5fm and KILJ.com