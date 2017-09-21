SPORTS SEPTEMBER 21, 2017

Mt. Pleasant High School has some ranked cross country runners again this week. Abby Ryon from the Panther girls team is ranked 19th in Class 3A. On the boy’s side Cody Mertens is ranked 6th and Kyle Vanderham 25th in Class 3A.

The Iowa Wesleyan University men’s soccer team traveled to Pella for a non-conference match against Central College, the Tigers fell 3-2 to the Dutch. Pablo Garcia scored as did Jose Pastor.

Blas Villaseca had a team high two shots on goal. Trevor Haasis recorded three saves in the match.

Iowa Wesleyan will return to East Lake Park on Friday, September 22nd. They will host Nebraska Christian College at 2 pm. IW is now 3-3-1 on the season.

The Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Department and the Mount Pleasant Kiwanis Club will host a Youth Night at the Tiger Football game on September 30th.

Mount Pleasant Community School District students in grades K-8 will receive free admission to Iowa Wesleyan University’s next home football game. The first one hundred K-8 students in the gate will receive a free t-shirt and glow light to wave at halftime.

S.E. IOWA SUPER CONFERENCE

VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS AND INFORMATION

1ST ROUND THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2017 & SEMIS AND FINALS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2017

FIRST ROUND SITES AND COMPETING TEAMS:

At Winfield-MU At Cardinal At West Burlington At Wapello

Pool # 1 Pool # 2 Pool # 3 Pool # 4

New London 1. Holy Trinity Cath 1. West Burlington 1. IMS Winfield-MU 2. Mediapolis 2. Pekin 2. Wapello Central Lee 3. Van Buren 3. Nore Dame 3. Highland WACO 4. Cardinal 4. Columbus 4. Danville L-M 5. Lone Tree FIRST ROUND INFORMATION: Matches begin at 5 PM

The Mt. Pleasant Panther football team meal tonight will be provided by ContiTech. The Panthers play at Ft. Madison tomorrow night, the team and coaches thank the community for their support all season long.

AREA FOOTBALL GAMES FOR 9/22/17….

8 Man District 4

Baxter at Lone Tree

English Valleys at WACO (WACO HOMECOMING)

Class “A” District 6

Cardinal, Eldon at Pekin

Lynnville-Sully at Winfield-Mt. Union

North Mahaska at New London

Class 1A District 4

Highland at Regina, Iowa City

Louisa-Muscatine at Wilton

Sigourney-Keota at Van Buren-Harmony Community

Wapello at Columbus Community

Class 2A District 5

Mediapolis at Williamsburg

Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Camanche

Class 2A District 6

Central Lee at PCM, Monroe

Chariton at Centerville

Davis County, Bloomfield at Clarke, Osceola

Class 3A District 5

Fairfield at Washington

Keokuk at West Burlington

Solon at Oskaloosa

Class 4A District 8

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy at Burlington

Ottumwa at Linn-Mar, Marion