SPORTS SEPTEMBER 21, 2017

SPORTS SEPTEMBER 21, 2017Written by John Kuhens on September 21, 2017
Mt. Pleasant High School has some ranked cross country runners again this week. Abby Ryon from the Panther girls team is ranked 19th in Class 3A. On the boy’s side Cody Mertens is ranked 6th and Kyle Vanderham 25th in Class 3A.
The Iowa Wesleyan University men’s soccer team traveled to Pella for a non-conference match against Central College, the Tigers fell 3-2 to the Dutch. Pablo Garcia scored as did Jose Pastor.
Blas Villaseca had a team high two shots on goal. Trevor Haasis recorded three saves in the match.
Iowa Wesleyan will return to East Lake Park on Friday, September 22nd. They will host Nebraska Christian College at 2 pm. IW is now 3-3-1 on the season.
The Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Department and the Mount Pleasant Kiwanis Club will host a Youth Night at the Tiger Football game on September 30th.
Mount Pleasant Community School District students in grades K-8 will receive free admission to Iowa Wesleyan University’s next home football game. The first one hundred K-8 students in the gate will receive a free t-shirt and glow light to wave at halftime.
S.E. IOWA SUPER CONFERENCE
VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS AND INFORMATION
1ST ROUND THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2017 & SEMIS AND FINALS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2017
FIRST ROUND SITES AND COMPETING TEAMS:
At Winfield-MU At Cardinal At West Burlington At Wapello
Pool # 1 Pool # 2 Pool # 3 Pool # 4
- New London 1. Holy Trinity Cath 1. West Burlington 1. IMS
- Winfield-MU 2. Mediapolis 2. Pekin 2. Wapello
- Central Lee 3. Van Buren 3. Nore Dame 3. Highland
- WACO 4. Cardinal 4. Columbus 4. Danville
- L-M 5. Lone Tree
- FIRST ROUND INFORMATION: Matches begin at 5 PM
The Mt. Pleasant Panther football team meal tonight will be provided by ContiTech. The Panthers play at Ft. Madison tomorrow night, the team and coaches thank the community for their support all season long.
AREA FOOTBALL GAMES FOR 9/22/17….
8 Man District 4
Baxter at Lone Tree
English Valleys at WACO (WACO HOMECOMING)
Class “A” District 6
Cardinal, Eldon at Pekin
Lynnville-Sully at Winfield-Mt. Union
North Mahaska at New London
Class 1A District 4
Highland at Regina, Iowa City
Louisa-Muscatine at Wilton
Sigourney-Keota at Van Buren-Harmony Community
Wapello at Columbus Community
Class 2A District 5
Mediapolis at Williamsburg
Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Camanche
Class 2A District 6
Central Lee at PCM, Monroe
Chariton at Centerville
Davis County, Bloomfield at Clarke, Osceola
Class 3A District 5
Fairfield at Washington
Keokuk at West Burlington
Solon at Oskaloosa
Class 4A District 8
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy at Burlington
Ottumwa at Linn-Mar, Marion