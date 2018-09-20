Sports September 20th, 2018

Iowa Wesleyan Women’s soccer traveled to Milwaukee Wisconsin to play Mount Mary College. The Tigers entered the game looking for their first win of the season and they got it after a dominating 6-1 game. Mount Mary scored the first goal of the game to lead 1-0 but Iowa Wesleyan stormed back with 6 straight scores. Grace Alongi had a great game netting 4 goals for the Tigers. Jacquline Ivers and Emmy Rodriguez also scored goals in the win. The Tigers had 40 shots, 27 on goal, while Mount Mary had 14 shots and only 6 on goal.

The Saint Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named its men’s golfer of the week award and for the second time an Iowa Wesleyan player was the recipient. Nolan Leaton, a freshman from Wilton, picked up his first golfer of the week award after a 4th place finish in the Eureka College SLIAC Preview Tournament. His performance helped the Tigers finish in 2nd place after shooting a 77 on the day and won the tie-breaker over his teammate and previous SLIAC golfer of the week Jamie Suarez.

Iowa Wesleyan Volleyball is traveling to Indianola to play Simpson College at 7:30pm, Tigers are 2-8 on the season.

Today is the start of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Volleyball Tournament. Pool play starts today and then the top 2 teams from each pool will play for the championship on Saturday at SCC in West Burlington. In the South Division the teams are ranked in this order: #1 Holy Trinity, #2 Van Buren, #3 New London, #4 West Burlington, #5 Central Lee, #6 Cardinal, #7 Waco, #8 Danville, #9 Notre Dame. In the North Division here are the teams: #1 Mediapolis, #2 Iowa Mennonite, #3 Pekin, #4 Winfield-Mt Union, #5 Wapello, #6 Highland, #7 Louisa-Muscatine, #8 Columbus, #9 Lone Tree.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant Community Schools:

Thursday: –Freshman volleyball playing at Burlington 6pm

-7th and 8th grade volleyball has been moved to September 25th vs Keokuk

-7th and 8th grade football are both playing at Washington, 7th grade will play at 4:30pm and 8th grade will follow

-Football team meal is provided this week by the Wellspring Church, they will be serving sloppy joes, chips, and fruit

Friday: –Freshman football playing at Fairfield 5pm, Varsity at 7:30pm

Saturday: –Varsity Volleyball in a tournament at Burlington High School at 9am

College football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan is playing their third straight road game, this week traveling to play University of Minnesota-Morris, game time is 12pm.

-Iowa State Cyclones still looking for their first win after a 0-2 start, this weekend they host the Akron Zips. Game time is 11am, pregame coverage starts at 9am on 1130am KILJ and KILJ.com.

-Iowa Hawkeyes open up Big 10 play against the #18 Wisconsin Badgers, this is the 4th straight home game for Iowa. Game time is 7:30pm, pregame coverage starts at 5:30pm on 105.5fm and KILJ.com