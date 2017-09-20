SPORTS SEPTEMBER 20, 2017

Mt. Pleasant hosted 19 area schools and hundreds of competitors at the Mt. Pleasant Cross Country Invitation Tuesday. The MPHS girls won the large school girls division with a 32 score. Abby Ryon was the individual winner in a time of 19:46. Christina Carthey finished 10th, Kendall Dascher 14th, Kelsey Notestein 16th, DeLaney McDowell 18th, Claire Holtkamp 20 and Liz Perry 27th.

The small school girls class was won by Danville-New London with a score of 45, individual winner was Lexi Brown of the Bears.

In the large school boys class Mt. Pleasant won with a 31 score, Cody Mertens won the individual title in 16:40, Kyle Vanderham was 2nd 17:21. Alec Gardner was 8th, Cade Warner 9th, Dalton Moyle, 11th, Drake Snavely 21st and Dakota Triska 22nd.

The small school boys title went to Holy Trinity Catholic with a 72 total, individual winner was Matt Hellige Of Holy Trinity in 18:18.

In the Middle School Division of the Mt. Pleasant Panther Cross Country Invitational. The Panther Middle Schoolers placed 3rd as a team in the girls’s and were led by Audrey Lord’s 4th place finish. Also scoring in the large class was Jenna Gilmore(5th), Monroe Swain(9th), Kali Barnett(25th), and Clare Schnicker(26th). The boys were 4th in the large class and paced by Roman Lopreato’s 13th place finish. The scoring was rounded out by Nathan McWilliams(16th), Owen Vansickel (18th), Wyatt Woodsmall (21st), and Jacob Erwin (22nd).

Ft. Madison swept Mt. Pleasant in Southeast Conference varsity volleyball 25-19, 25-15 and 25-12. Mt. Pleasant’s next action is in the Burlington Tournament Saturday.

The Mt. Pleasant JV volleyball team took 2 games from Ft. Madison last night

25-15, 25-19.

Ft. Madison defeated Mt. Pleasant in the freshman match 2-0.

OTHER AREA SCORES: Mediapolis beat L&M and Columbus Community in sweeps last night.

In volleyball action, the Iowa Wesleyan Volleyball team traveled to Eureka College for a conference matchup. The Tigers dropped three straight sets to the Red Devils, suffering a 3-0 loss.

Iowa Wesleyan finished with 21 kills compared to 37 by the Red Devils. Hunter Clark led the Tigers with six kills, while Sydney Ellsworth added four kills in the match. Ariel Smale had a team high 17 assists on the night.

The Tigers will take on Knox College on Thursday, September 21st. The junior varsity will play at 6 pm with the varsity following at 7 pm in Ruble Arena.

In 7th grade football action yesterday at Washington, the MPMS Panthers lost a hard fought battle to the Demons 26-24. The Panthers led the entire game but lost the lead with 17 seconds left in regulation. The offensive line, consisting of Jacob Ensminger, Ian Hake, Maverick Kerr, Zach Frazier and Sawyer Mast helped the offense consistently move the ball.

Reean Seberg ran for over 150 yards and scored all 3 Panther TDs

Zerek Venghaus contributed offensively, rushing and passing. He threw 2 point conversions to both Carter Amos and Gabriel Feldman.

Seberg led the Panthers on defense with double digit tackles. Bryce Wilson & Venghaus had 6 tackles each.

Aiden Ashton, Bowen Davis, and Jacob Richtman added 4 tackles a piece.

The Panthers are now 2-1

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade football team hosted Washington and defeated the Demons 14-8. DeQuan Trent caught a TD pass from Sam Jerrel, Trent also ran for a score. Morgan VanNyhuis caught a 2 point conversion pass from Dylan Hagans. Jerrel and VanNyhuis both had interceptions. Dylan Hagans had 8 tackles.

The WACO Community School District Foundation will

receive a donation from the Mark and Mary Ann Kaufman Foundation for the purpose of constructing

a 9,544 sq foot Athletic Training and Fitness Center on the WACO campus in Wayland.

The Kaufman Athletic Training and Fitness Center will offer:

weight room

community fitness center

locker rooms

coaches offices

Athletic Trainer office

The project is expected to be completed by August 2018. The facility will be the official Athletic

Training facility for the Warriors and The Fitness Center will offer membership opportunities to the

community. The project is fully supported by the Mark and Mary Ann Kaufman Foundation.

S.E. IOWA SUPER CONFERENCE

VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS AND INFORMATION

1ST ROUND THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2017 & SEMIS AND FINALS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2017

FIRST ROUND SITES AND COMPETING TEAMS:

At Winfield-MU At Cardinal At West Burlington At Wapello

Pool # 1 Pool # 2 Pool # 3 Pool # 4