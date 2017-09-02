SPORTS SEPTEMBER 2, 2017

Mt. Pleasant High School football team is still undefeated, they moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win on Evans Field against Mediapolis. Brody McGhghy scored 3 touchdowns and Zach Beason ran for a score and threw for two more. McGhghy rushed for 175 yards and Zach Beason threw for 233 yards to lead the Panther offense. Kieran Kohorst caught a 12 yard TD pass and David Blancas kicked a 29 yard field goal also. The only Mediapolis score came with 7 seconds to go in the game when Cauy Massner threw a 30 yard TD pass to Weston Hartman. Mediapolis is 1-1 on the year and will host Goose Lake Northeast Friday night. The Panthers are 2-0 and will travel to Washington to play the Demons who won over Mid Prairie 55-7 Friday night.

In the JV game Mt. Pleasant won 24-0 over Mediapolis.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Chariton 21, Keokuk 7

Fort Madison 56, Central Lee 35

Knoxville 49, Fairfield 14

Oskaloosa 41, Grinnell 0

Solon 33, Regina, Iowa City 0

West Branch 30, West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville 6

West Liberty 62, Highland, Riverside 7

New London 45, Van Buren-Harmony Community 12

Solon 33, Regina, Iowa City 0

Tipton 26, Louisa-Muscatine 6

Wapello 42, Winfield-Mt. Union 0

Pekin 50, Davis County, Bloomfield 6

WACO 53, Tri-County 14

Davenport North 22 Burlington 15

Iowa Wesleyan opens the 2017 football season on the road this tonight when they travel to Cornell in Mt. Vernon, Iowa to play football against the Rams who have compiled a solid 17-10 record in Midwest Conference play over the past four seasons under head coach and Iowa Wesleyan graduate Vince Brautigan who is in his 8th season.

The Rams have 32 returning lettermen, highlighted by 13 total starters on both sides of the ball. Cornell defeated the Tigers 51-21 at Evans Field last fall.

As the unofficial end to summer approaches, boaters will experience high volumes of traffic on the waterways and at the boat ramps this weekend.

DNR officials are reminding anyone hitting the water this weekend to be aware of their surroundings at all times and practice all common safety measures.

Last year over the Labor Day weekend, there were a total of five boating incidents reported, two involving property damage in excess of $2,000 and three incidents with personal injuries. One individual was also arrested for boating while intoxicated over the holiday weekend.

Officers remind boaters to boat sober or have a designated driver of the boat.

The unofficial end of the summer holiday remains one of the more popular weekends during the peak camping season. Most of the campsites with electricity in Iowa state parks have been snapped up for weeks ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

“We expect our campgrounds to be near capacity for the Labor Day weekend,” said Todd Coffelt, chief of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources State Parks Bureau. “It’s been a good summer, with some outstanding camping weather which looks to continue making for a great weekend.”