Sports September 19th, 2018

Yesterday was the Mt Pleasant Cross Country Invitational out at Mt Pleasant High School. The middle school boys meet the top finisher was Elijah Morris of Washington, in the middle school girls meet Hadley Augustine of Burlington finished in 1st. In the JV boys meet the Danville-New London team dominated taking the first 5 spots in the small class results in this order: Mason Chipman, Cooper Hess, Dylan Smith, Kile Dowd, and Ethan Julian. In the large class Alex Steffensmeier of Fort Madison finished in 1st. JV girls meet began to run but then some lightning called for the meet to be canceled, it was the last race of the day. In the varsity boys meet Matt Hellige of Holy Trinity was the small class top finisher and Danville-New London squad finished in 1st in the team standings. In the large class results Mt Pleasant’s Cody Mertens was the top finisher with a time of 16:35, Dalton Moyle finished in 4th at 17:35. In the team standings Fairfield was first, Fort Madison was second, and Mt Pleasant finished third.

In the varsity girls meet Lexi Brown and Addy Parrot from Danville-New London finished 1st and 2nd and the team finished in 1st place in the small class results. In the large class Mt Pleasant’s Abby Ryon finished in 1st with a time of 19:24, Cristina Carthey made the top five at 21:56 and was followed by Maggie Jennings and Claire Holtkamp. Mt Pleasant finished in 1st place in the team standings followed by Fairfield in second and Fort Madison in third.

Mt Pleasant varsity volleyball hosted Fort Madison in Panther Gym last night and the Panthers fell to the Bloodhounds in 3 sets (25-17/25-7/25-14). Avery Sutter was the leading blocker, Hanna Hess lead in kills, Annie Liechty lead in assists, and digs were spread between April Simon and Lyndi Vantiger. JV volleyball lost to the Bloodhounds in 2 sets (25-17/25-21) and the freshman team lost in 3 sets winning the first 25-19 but losing the next two 25-22/15-9.

7th and 8th grade football were scheduled to play Washington yesterday but both games were postponed due to weather.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant Community Schools:

Thursday: –Freshman volleyball playing at Burlington 6pm

-7th and 8th grade volleyball has been moved to September 25th vs Keokuk

-Football team meal is provided this week by the Wellspring Church, they will be serving sloppy joes, chips, and fruit

Friday: –Freshman football playing at Fairfield 5pm, Varsity at 7:30pm

Saturday: –Varsity Volleyball in a tournament at Burlington High School at 9am

Coming up on Thursday is the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Volleyball Tournament, pool play starts on Thursday and the finals will be on Saturday. Here are the rankings: #1 Holy Trinity, #2 Van Buren, #3 Mediapolis, #4 New London, #5 West Burlington, #6 Central Lee, #7 Iowa Mennonite, #8 Cardinal, #9 Pekin, #10 Waco, #11 Winfield-Mt Union, #12 Wapello, #13 Louisa-Muscatine, #14 Notre Dame, #15 Highland, #16 Danville, #17 Columbus, #18 Lone Tree. The first round sites are Danville, Highland, Central Lee, and Columbus. The top 2 teams from each pool will be playing for the championship at SCC in West Burlington on Saturday.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer played at Cornell College yesterday and dropped their 4th straight. The lone goal for the Tigers was by Fabian Arvizu in the 2nd half. The Tigers record is now 2-5-1 on the season.

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball traveled to Fulton Missouri yesterday to play Westminster College in a conference matchup. Tigers won the first set 25-23 but the Blue Jays took the next 3 (25-21/25-18/25-19). The Tigers record is now 2-8 on the season.

Iowa Wesleyan women’s soccer hits the road today to play at Mount Mary College in Milwaukee Wisconsin, the Tigers are 0-3 so far and looking for their first win.