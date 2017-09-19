SPORTS SEPTEMBER 19, 2017

MPHS cross country invitational is today at the high school. Teams competing are: Central Lee, Columbus Community, Danville-New London, Fairfield, Ft. Madison, Holy Trinity Catholic, Keokuk, Lone Tree, L&M, Mediapolis, Notre Dame, Waco, Wapello, Washington, Wilton, and Winfield Mt. Union. There will be middle school, Junior Varsity and Varsity.

THE STATE CROSS COUNTRY QUALIFYING MEETS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR THE 4 CLASSES. THE MEETS WILL BE HELD OCTOBER 19TH AND WILL HAVE GIRLS AND BOYS TEAMS RUNNING TO QUALIFY TEAMS AND INDIVIDUALS FOR THE STATE MEET THAT WILL BE HELD NOVEMBER 5TH AT FT. DODGE. CLASS 3A: TWO SCHOOLS WILL BE HOSTING S.E. IOWA TEAMS, MT. PLEASANT WILL RUN AT EITHER PELLA OR SOLON.

CLASS 2A WILL BE HOSTED BY IOWA CITY REGINA.

CLASS 1A WILL BE HOSTED BY PEKIN AND RUN AT OTTUMWA.

Mt. Pleasant JV football team lost a tight game on the road last night at Oskaloosa 16-14. Bryce Anderson and Tate Shull scored the Panther touchdowns.

Team Stats

283 yds of Offense

118 Rushing

165 Receiving

Individual Stats

Logan Bass, 56 yards rushing, 11 receiving.

Bryce Anderson 8-12 passing with 121 yds, 39 yards rushing

Tate Shull 122 all purpose yards

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade volleyball team traveled to Fairfield yesterday to play. M.P. won the “A” match 2-1, Chloe Bolin had 5 ace serves and Leah Allen 4. In the “B” match the two teams split, Kylee Coleman had 5 ace serves. In the “C” match Mt. Pleasant won 2-0, Eva Rounceville had 9 aces. The “D” teams split Abbie Stocker and Lily Lien each had 5 ace serves.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade volleyball team hosted Fairfield in Mt Pleasant Monday.

“A” game: Fairfield won 18 22 15

Mt Pleasant 21 20 6 (record 1-2)

MP serving stats: Ava Lowery 15-20 (15 points)

Ralyn Seberg 8-10 (5)

“B” game: FF won 21 21

MP 14 14 (0-2-1)

MP SV stats: Jenna Smith 4-4 (2)

Sami Wibben 4-6 (4)

Kenna Smith 4-6 (3)

Thanh Phung 4-6 (2)

“C” game: FF 23 12

MP won 25 21 (1-2)

MP SV stats: Kristine Smith 10-13 (10)

Malena Yocum 7-7 (5)

Ft. Madison won the Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball tournament capturing the championship match with a 2-1 win. Holy Trinity did avenge a loss to New London Saturday in the Keokuk Tournament by beating the Tigers 2-1 in Silver Pool play. Winfield Mt. Union beat Wapello and Keokuk and lost to HTC.

S.E. IOWA SUPER CONFERENCE

VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS AND INFORMATION

1ST ROUND THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2017 & SEMIS AND FINALS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2017

FIRST ROUND SITES AND COMPETING TEAMS:

At Winfield-MU At Cardinal At West Burlington At Wapello

Pool # 1 Pool # 2 Pool # 3 Pool # 4