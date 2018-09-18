Sports September 18th, 2018

Mt Pleasant JV football hosted the Williamsburg Raiders last night. The Panthers scored twice in the 1st quarter to lead 14-0. At halftime Mt Pleasant was out in front 17-8. After a hard fought second half the Panthers were able to hold off the Raiders and win 29-16. Brody Bender was 6/14 for 82 yards and 2 TDs, Orin Cantu ran 16 times for 99 yards, and Chase Williamson had 1 catch for 16 yards for a touchdown and he also returned a punt for a touchdown as well. On defense Jack Johnson lead with 8 tackles, Rylan Seberg had an interception on the goal line that he took 99 yards for a pick six, Blaine Bowman and Mitchell Moothart both recovered fumbles. The JV team is now 3-2 on the season.

Mt Pleasant varsity volleyball played in a tournament at Holy Trinity Catholic yesterday. The Panthers went 0-3 in their matchups with Winfield-Mt Union, Danville, and Holy Trinity.

8th grade Mt Pleasant volleyball hosted Fairfield last night. In the “A” match Mt Pleasant won in 2 sets (27-25/21-16), leading server was Jordan Crooks who was 14-14 for 11 points. In the “B” match they spilt with Panthers winning the first set 21-6 and the Trojans winning the second set 21-15, leading server was Kate Schimmlephenning who went 11/11 for 10 points. In the “C” match they spilt again Mt Pleasant winning the first 21-14 and Fairfield winning the second set 21-16, leading server was Serenity Hudson who was 7/8 for 5 points. In the “D” match Panthers won both sets (21-0/21-11), leading server was Meena Sylavong who was 21/21 for 21 points.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant Community Schools:

Tuesday: –Cross Country hosting an invitational for middle school/jv/varsity teams starting at 4:30pm, teams competing include Burlington, Cardinal, Central Lee, Columbus Junction, Danville, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Holy Trinity, Keokuk, Lone Tree, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Notre Dame, Waco, Wapello, Washington, Wilton, and Winfield-Mount Union.

-8th grade football hosting Washington, 7th grade football traveling to Washington both games starting at 4:30pm

-Freshman/JV/Varsity Volleyball hosting Fort Madison 5:45pm-7:30pm

Thursday: –Freshman volleyball playing at Burlington 6pm

-7th and 8th grade volleyball has been moved to September 25th vs Keokuk

-Football team meal is provided this week by the Wellspring Church

Friday: –Freshman football playing at Fairfield 5pm, Varsity at 7:30pm

Saturday: –Varsity Volleyball in a tournament at Burlington High School at 9am

Coming up on Thursday is the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Volleyball Tournament, pool play starts on Thursday and the finals will be on Saturday. Here are the rankings: #1 Holy Trinity, #2 Van Buren, #3 Mediapolis, #4 New London, #5 West Burlington, #6 Central Lee, #7 Iowa Mennonite, #8 Cardinal, #9 Pekin, #10 Waco, #11 Winfield-Mt Union, #12 Wapello, #13 Louisa-Muscatine, #14 Notre Dame, #15 Highland, #16 Danville, #17 Columbus, #18 Lone Tree. The first round sites are Danville, Highland, Central Lee, and Columbus. The top 2 teams from each pool will be playing for the championship at SCC in West Burlington on Saturday.

Today a pair of Iowa Wesleyan Tiger teams in action. Men’s soccer is traveling north to Mt Vernon to play the Cornell College Rams, Tigers are trying to snap a 3 game losing streak. The volleyball team is traveling to Fulton Missouri to play conference foe Westminster College, Tigers are looking to build on their 2-7 record.