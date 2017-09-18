SPORTS SEPTEMBER 18, 2017

The Iowa Wesleyan University football team traveled to Martin Luther College for a UMAC conference matchup Saturday. Turnovers proved to be costly for Iowa Wesleyan as Martin Luther handed the Tigers a 42-20 loss, their first in UMAC play.

The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday, September 23rd. They will travel to MacMurray College for a 1 pm kickoff. Iowa Wesleyan’s overall record is now 1-2 on the season.

Iowa beat North Texas State in Iowa City Saturday 31-14, Hawks are now 3-0 and host Penn State next Saturday.

Iowa State won at Akron in football Saturday 41-14, Cyclones are now 2-1.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther varsity volleyball team traveled to Ottumwa for a tournament Saturday and went 1-2 on the day. Panther win was over Burlington, Panther losses were to Albia and Eddyville.The Mt. Pleasant High School JV volleyball team finished in 2nd place in their home tournament on Saturday.

#6 New London went undefeated at the Keokuk tournament, they defeated #2 ranked Holy Trinity Catholic in a sweep.

The Iowa Wesleyan University volleyball team traveled to Greenville, Illinois. They faced Webster University and Blackburn College in Saturday’s volleyball action. The Tigers dropped both matches of the day, falling 3-0 to both Webster and Blackburn.Iowa Wesleyan will be back in action on Tuesday, September 19th. They will travel to Eureka College for a 7 pm contest. The Tigers are now 1-7 overall and 1-4 in SLIAC play.

In men’s soccer action, Iowa Wesleyan University hosted Rockford University. The Tigers picked up their second win in a row with a 4-1 victory over the Regents.Iowa Wesleyan’s next match will be on Wednesday, September 20th. They will head to Pella, Iowa to take on Central College. Iowa Wesleyan is now 3-2-1 this season.

Oskaloosa defeated the Mt. Pleasant Panthers in Class 3A District-5 football 35-14 on Evans Field during the Hero’s Night festivities. This upcoming Friday night Mt. Pleasant goes to Ft. Madison to play, the Bloodhounds came from behind in the 2nd half to beat West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville 21-17. .

Mt. Pleasant won the freshman game 26-20 over Oskaloosa, Panthers scored in the closing minutes of the game to grab the win.

Offensive leaders:

Jack Johnson: 4/8 55 yds passing, 18 rushing attempts 51 yds, 2 TD

Brennan Bender: 14 rushing attempts 88 yds, 1 TD, 2 Pt conversion

Avery Scandridge: 12 rushing attempts 78 yds, 1 TD

Chase Williamson: 1 Reception 18 yds, 1 TD

Defensive Leaders

Jack Johnson 4 tackles

Brennan Bender 8 Tackles

David Watson 4 Tackles

Chase Williamson 5 Tackles

Mason Mills 2 tackles, 1 Interception.

S.E. IOWA SUPER CONFERENCE

VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS AND INFORMATION

1ST ROUND THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2017 & SEMIS AND FINALS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2017

FIRST ROUND SITES AND COMPETING TEAMS:

At Winfield-MU At Cardinal At West Burlington At Wapello

Pool # 1 Pool # 2 Pool # 3 Pool # 4