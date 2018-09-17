Sports September 17th, 2018

The Iowa Wesleyan Tigers traveled down to Fulton Missouri to play the Westminster College Blue Jays on Saturday and lost their third game of the season by the final score of 35-10. The Blue Jays scored three times in the first half to lead 21-0 at halftime. Tigers got their first score in the 3rd quarter on a 34 yard field goal by Jeremy Scholbrock. In the 4th quarter the Blue Jays scored again to lead 28-3 but Iowa Wesleyan retaliated with a 65 yard touchdown run from Stafford Lewis. Westminster scored one last time to give us the final score of 35-10. QB Demarcus Collins went 14/23 for 146 yards and ran for 47 yards, Stafford Lewis was the leading rusher with just 1 carry that he took 65 yards for a touchdown. Jacob Santos was the leading receiver with 6 catches for 50 yards. On defense it was Marco Ventura who recorded 12 total tackles. Tigers are now 0-3 on the season and this week hit the road again to play at University of Minnesota-Morris.

The Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the UNI Panthers on Saturday night for the “Fight for Iowa” Game. Hawkeyes scored 38 straight points before the Panthers found the end zone twice to give the final score of 38-14. QB Nate Stanley went 23/28 for 309 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Toren Young was the leading rusher with 82 yards off 14 carries with a touchdown, Mekhi Sargent had 76 yards with 2 touchdowns. Nick Easley was the top receiver with 10 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. Kristian Welch led the Iowa defense with 8 total tackles. The Hawkeyes improve to 3-0 on the season and this weekend they will host Big 10 foe Wisconsin in Kinnick Stadium.

The Iowa State Cyclones had their home opener on Saturday hosting #6 Oklahoma in Jack Trice Stadium. Last year the Cyclones went into Norman and shocked the then ranked #3 Sooners 38-31. On Saturday Oklahoma jumped out to a 10-0 lead after the 1st quarter but a little back and forth in the 2nd quarter made it a 24-10 Sooner lead at halftime. Iowa State kept getting close to the lead but couldn’t pull ahead and lost 37-27. QB Zeb Noland in his first college start went 25/36 for 360 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. David Montgomery rushed 21 times for 91 yards and scored a touchdown, and Hakeem Butler was the top receiver with 5 catches for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns. On defense Greg Eisworth led the way with 14 total tackles. The Cyclones fall to 0-2 on the season but this week they host the Akron Zips.

The Mt Pleasant Panthers hosted the Ottumwa Bulldogs on Friday night on Bob Evans Field and the Panthers pick up their 2nd win of the season 21-0. On the opening Mt Pleasant drive a penalty by Ottumwa kept the drive alive and the Panthers marched down 91 yards and scored on a goal line touchdown by Zach Beason. It was a defensive battle in the first half with the Bulldogs losing two fumbles and an interception while the Panthers lost one fumble. The score at halftime was 7-0 but on the very first play from scrimmage in the 2nd half Zach Beason hit Chase Lamm on a 54 yard touchdown to go up 14-0. In the 4th quarter Beason would score again on a 26 yard run to give the final score of 21-0. This was the second straight shutout for the Panther defense, the last score they allowed was in the 4th quarter at Pella in Week 2. The defense forced and recovered 2 fumbles and made 3 interceptions which were made by Chase Lamm, Klayton Kleinkopf, and Tate Shull. Mt Pleasant is now 2-2 on the season and travel to Fairfield in Week 5 for a big district showdown with the Trojans.

Other area football games of interest:

#4 New London wins on the road at Lone Tree 53-6, Isaac McSorely accounted for 7 touchdowns!

Washington wins in overtime over West Liberty 34-27

Centerville beats Keokuk 49-12

Waco won their homecoming game over Montezuma 37-34

Mediapolis improves to 4-0 on the season beating L&M 39-21

#5 Iowa Valley over Winfield-Mt Union 84-22

Burlington won the dog fight over Fort Madison 31-0

West Burlington Notre Dame holds on to defeat Central Lee 36-31

Fairfield won a shootout game with Grinnell 61-44

#3 Pella survived a scare from Carlisle 35-22

#4 Solon blows out Davenport Assumption 47-7

Durant beat Wapello 19-6

Mt Pleasant Varsity Volleyball played in a tournament in Ottumwa on Saturday morning. Panthers went 0-4 losing to Burlington in 2 sets (22-20/21-12), Fairfield in 2 sets (21-11/21-8), Albia in 2 sets (21-16/21-11), and Ottumwa in 2 sets (25-18/25-18)

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant Community Schools:

Monday: –Varsity Volleyball playing in a tournament at Holy Trinity starting at 4pm.

-8th grade volleyball hosting Fairfield in Panther Gym, 7th grade volleyball playing at Fairfield Middle School both starting at 4:30pm.

-JV Football hosting Williamsburg at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex at 6pm

Tuesday: –Cross Country hosting an invitational for middle school/jv/varsity teams starting at 4:30pm, teams competing include Burlington, Cardinal, Central Lee, Columbus Junction, Danville, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Holy Trinity, Keokuk, Lone Tree, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Notre Dame, Waco, Wapello, Washington, Wilton, and Winfield-Mount Union.

-8th grade football hosting Washington, 7th grade football traveling to Washington both games starting at 4:30pm

-Freshman/JV/Varsity Volleyball hosting Fort Madison 5:45pm-7:30pm

Thursday: –Freshman volleyball playing at Burlington 6pm

-7th and 8th grade volleyball has been moved to September 25th vs Keokuk

Friday: –Freshman football playing at Fairfield 5pm, Varsity at 7:30pm

Saturday: –Varsity Volleyball in a tournament at Burlington High School at 9am

ESPN has named Nebraska Volleyball’s Mikaela Foecke on their Player of the Year watch list. The former Holy Trinity star has been one of the top players in the NCAA over her college career helping the Cornhuskers win 2 titles in three years, twice she was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. Last fall she produced 20 kills, 14 digs, three blocks, and an ace to lift Nebraska to the title. This is Foecke’s senior year at Nebraska.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer traveled to Oskaloosa yesterday to face NAIA opponent William Penn and dropped their third straight loss 2-0. Tigers only had 4 shots, 2 on goal, while William Penn had 24 shots and 9 on goal. Tigers are now 2-4-1 on the season and play tomorrow at Cornell College.

Iowa Wesleyan women’s soccer played in Ankeny yesterday against Faith Baptist Bible College and lost 4-0 to the Eagles. Tigers had 10 shots, 6 on goal, while the Eagles had 26 shots and 20 on goal. Tigers are now 0-3 on the season and travel to Milwaukee Wisconsin on Wednesday to play Mount Mary College.