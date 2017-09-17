SPORTS SEPTEMBER 17, 2017

The Iowa Wesleyan University football team traveled to Martin Luther College for a UMAC conference matchup Saturday. Turnovers proved to be costly for Iowa Wesleyan as Martin Luther handed the Tigers a 42-20 loss, their first in UMAC play.

The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday, September 23rd. They will travel to MacMurray College for a 1 pm kickoff. Iowa Wesleyan’s overall record is now 1-2 on the season. Iowa beat North Texas State in Iowa City Saturday 31-14, Hawks are now 3-0 and host Penn State next Saturday. Iowa State won at Akron in football Saturday 41-14, Cyclones are now 2-1. #6 New London went undefeated at the Keokuk tournament, they defeated #2 ranked Holy Trinity Catholic in a sweep.

The Iowa Wesleyan University volleyball team traveled to Greenville, Illinois. They faced Webster University and Blackburn College in Saturday’s volleyball action. The Tigers dropped both matches of the day, falling 3-0 to both Webster and Blackburn.

Iowa Wesleyan will be back in action on Tuesday, September 19th. They will travel to Eureka College for a 7 pm contest. The Tigers are now 1-7 overall and 1-4 in SLIAC play.

In men’s soccer action, Iowa Wesleyan University hosted Rockford University. The Tigers brought a 2-2-1 overall record into Saturday’s match and were looking to build off a win last week. The Tigers picked up their second win in a row with a 4-1 victory over the Regents.

Iowa Wesleyan took it to the Regents from the start of the opening period. They pressured the Rockford defense and were able to get a penalty shot early. Eliecier Urena took the PK for the Tigers and was able to convert it for IW’s first goal of the game. Just over ten

Iowa Wesleyan’s next match will be on Wednesday, September 20th. They will head to Pella, Iowa to take on Central College. Iowa Wesleyan is now 3-2-1 this season.