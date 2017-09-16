SPORTS SEPTEMBER 16, 2017

Oskaloosa defeated the Mt. Pleasant Panthers in Class 3A District-5 football 35-14 on Evans Field during the Heros Night festivities. Mt. Pleasant’s scoring was by Kieran Kohorst who scored on a pick six early in the 1st quarter, then caught a 16 yard TD pass from Zach Beason with 4 minutes to go in the half and that gave M.P. a 14-7 lead. Oskaloosa intercepted a pass to get the ball back late in the 1st half and scored the tying touchdown and took the momentum into the halftime break. The 2nd half proved to be all Oskaloosa as they scored 3 touchdowns and stopped the Panther offense time after time. Oskaloosa had 332 yards of total offense, Mt. Pleasant was held to 160. This upcoming Friday night Mt. Pleasant goes to Ft. Madison to play, the Bloodhounds came from behind in the 2nd half to beat West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville 21-17.

Mt. Pleasant won the freshman game 26-20 over Oskaloosa, Panthers scored in the closing minutes of the game to grab the win.

AREA FOOTBALL SCORES:

Newton 47 Burlington 26

Solon 40 Washington 0

Fairfield 23 Keokuk 20

Anamosa 7 Mediapolis 0

Central Lee 48 Albia 0

L&M 30 Columbus Community 8

Wapello 45 Van Buren-Harmony 0

New London 36 Montezuma 20

Waco 64 Springville 40

Iowa Wesleyan goes on the road today to play at Martin Luther in Minnesota. The game kicks off at noon, IWU is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the league, MLC is 1-1 also and 0-1 in the conference.

Iowa off to a 2-0 start plays host to North Texas, KILJ-FM 105.5 will carry the game live beginning at 12:30 pm, kickoff is at 2:30.

Iowa State travels to Akron to play today, KILJ-AM 1130 brings you the action beginning at 9 am.

A celebration of the monarch’s journey from Canada, through Iowa, to Mexico, will be held Sept. 17, from Noon to 4 p.m., at Blank Park Zoo, in Des Moines. “Each fall, the iconic monarch butterfly sets it sights on the mountains of Mexico. They travel, en masse, through our state on a journey that can be over 2,000 miles long. In Iowa, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Iowa State University and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship have been looking at ways to help the local monarch population and to improve and expand the refueling areas for monarchs migrating through. The Iowa DNR will have monarch experts available at the festival.

Fall is a great time to be outdoors with family and friends. The air is cool, the views are picturesque, lakes are less crowded and the fish are easy to catch. “Fall fishing is one of Iowa’s best kept secrets,” said Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Fisheries Bureau. “Fantastic fishing opportunities await both new and expert anglers. Get out and enjoy them.” Cooler temperatures and shorter daylight times trigger fish to actively search for food to build energy reserves to survive the long winter. These predictable movements make them easier to find. Yellow perch, muskies, crappies, walleyes, largemouth and smallmouth bass go on a feeding frenzy before winter. The fall bite in lakes and ponds shifts to the main part of the day. Fish are more active during the day and will be close to shore. Target areas of a lake where the water is warmer, mostly in shallow water bays along the north shore. Use live bait, particularly minnows, small tackle and fish slowly when fishing in cooler water. Look for panfish schools in open water near structure like a brush pile, underwater hump, drop-offs and rock reefs. Largemouth bass will be close to some type of structure during the fall like underwater brush piles, old road beds, rock reeks or weed lines. Quickly find fish structure locations with the online fishing atlas or download structure location maps from the DNR’s Where to Fish website. Fish in streams start to move to their wintering areas in October. Stream flow is often lower in the fall; allowing better angler access. Channel catfish will move downstream from smaller streams to the deepest holes they can find in larger streams. Walleyes will move to the next deepest holes and pike to the next deepest.