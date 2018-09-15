Sports September 15th, 2018

The Mt Pleasant Panthers hosted the Ottumwa Bulldogs last night on Bob Evans Field and the Panthers pick up their 2nd win of the season 21-0. On the opening Mt Pleasant drive a penalty by Ottumwa kept the drive alive and the Panthers marched down 91 yards and scored on a goal line touchdown. It was a defensive battle in the first half with the Bulldogs losing two fumbles and an interception while the Panthers lost one fumble. The score at halftime was 7-0 but on the very first play from scrimmage Zach Beason hit Chase Lamm on a 54 yard touchdown to go up 14-0. In the 4th quarter Beason would score again on a 26 yard run to give the final score of 21-0. This was the second straight shutout for the Panther defense, the last score they allowed was in the 4th quarter at Pella in Week 2. The defense forced and recovered 2 fumbles and made 3 interceptions which were made by Chase Lamm, Klayton Kleinkopf, and Tate Shull. Mt Pleasant is now 2-2 on the season and travel to Fairfield in Week 5 for a big district showdown with the Trojans.

Other area football games of interest:

#4 New London wins on the road at Lone Tree 53-6, Isaac McSorely accounted for 7 touchdowns!

Washington wins in overtime over West Liberty 34-27

Centerville beats Keokuk 49-12

Waco won their homecoming game over Montezuma 37-34

Mediapolis improves to 4-0 on the season beating L&M 39-21

#5 Iowa Valley over Winfield-Mt Union 84-22

Burlington won the dog fight over Fort Madison 31-0

West Burlington Notre Dame holds on to defeat Central Lee 36-31

Fairfield won a shootout game with Grinnell 61-44

#3 Pella survived a scare from Carlisle 35-22

#4 Solon blows out Davenport Assumption 47-7

Durant beat Wapello 19-6

Mt Pleasant Volleyball is hitting the road today to play in a tournament at Ottumwa this morning. Other teams competing include Albia, Burlington, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Fairfield, Ottumwa, and Washington.

The JV team is hosting a tournament today at Panther Gym, teams competing include Burlington, Davis County, Oskaloosa, Sigourney, and Winfield-Mt Union.

ESPN has named Nebraska Volleyball’s Mikaela Foecke on their Player of the Year watch list. The former Holy Trinity star has been one of the top players in the NCAA over her college career helping the Cornhuskers win 2 titles in three years, twice she was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. Last fall she produced 20 kills, 14 digs, three blocks, and an ace to life Nebraska to the title. This is Foecke’s senior year at Nebraska.

The St Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has named Iowa Wesleyan’s Jaime Suarez as the Men’s Golf Player of the Week. In his Tiger debut at the Iowa City Shootout he finished the first day with a score of 75 and finished the second day with a tournament best score of 69. He finished the tournament in first place with a total score of 144 which was six strokes ahead of second place.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer traveled to Grinnell College yesterday and dropped their second straight shutout loss, losing to Simpson College 2-0 earlier in the week and then to the Pioneers also by the final score of 2-0. The Tigers had 14 shots, 6 of which were on goal while the Pioneers had 13 shots and 4 on goal. Iowa Wesleyan is now 2-3-1 on the season.

The schedules have been announced for Iowa Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball. The men’s team will play an exhibition match against Division I opponent Western Illinois University on November 1st, and play their first regular season game at home against Coe College on November 10th at 6pm. The women’s team will start their season at home hosting Buena Vista University on November 10th. For the whole schedule for both teams go to iwtigers.com.

College Football this weekend in Southeast Iowa:

-Iowa Wesleyan traveling to Fulton Missouri to face the Westminster College Blue Jays, kickoff is 1pm.

-Iowa State Cyclones have a big home opener today with #6 Oklahoma coming to Ames. Last year Iowa State shocked the #3 Sooners in Norman winning 38-31. Game time is 11am, pregame coverage will start at 9am on 1130am and kilj.com

-Iowa Hawkeyes continue their home stand hosting the UNI Panthers tonight for the “Fight for Iowa” Game. Former Burlington Notre Dame Nike Xavior Williams will be starting at cornerback for the Panthers. Game time is 6:30pm, pregame coverage starting at 4:30pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com.