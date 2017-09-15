SPORTS SEPTEMBER 15, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girl’s cross country team won the large school division title with 44 points, Ft. Madison was 2nd with 52. Taylor Murray led Mt. Pleasant finishing 4th, Kendall Dascher was 7th, Cristina Carthey 8th , Claire Holtkamp 12th and Kelsey Notestein 13th. Mount Pleasant won the large school boy’s division of the Timm Lamm Cross Country meet at Ft. Madison yesterday with 40 points, Ft. Madison was 2nd with 67 points.. Here are the placings that counted in the team score. 1st– Cody Mertens, 2nd-Kyle Vanderham, 10th-Dalton Moyle, 11th-Alec Gardner, 16th-Dakota Triska and Drake Snavely was the other varsity runner.The Class “B” girls race was won by Danville-New London with 36. Class “B” boys race won by Wapello with 61 points.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School Cross Country teams competed at the rodeo grounds in Fort Madison on Thursday, Sept. 14. There were no team scores tallied and there were over 200 competitors racing. The Panther ladies were led by Audrey Lord with a 13th place finish followed by Jenna Gilmore(25th), Monroe Swain(29th), Clare Schnicker(49th), and Andrea Barrios(57th). MP boys finishers were paced by Roman Lopreato’s 42nd place, followed closely by Wyatt Woodsmall’s 43rd place finish. Rounding out MP’s top five were Jacob Erwin(46th), Nathan McWilliams(52nd), and Owen Vansickel(56th). MP hosts on Tuesday, Sept 19th @ MPCHS.

AREA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL SCORES:

#2 Holy Trinity Catholic swept Central Lee, #6 New London in 3 over Cardinal of Eldon, Wapello swept Pekin, Mediapolis won 3-2 over Winfield Mt. Union AND West Burlington swept Notre Dame in 3 games.

The latest rankings of volleyball teams in the KILJ area: Class 1A-Holy Trinity Catholic is #2, New London moves up to #6, IMS #11. Fairfield is 14th in Class 4A.

Iowa Wesleyan traveled to Pella last night for a non-conference match against the Dutch of Central College. After falling behind 2-0, the Tigers picked up a win in the third set, but it was not enough as the Dutch took the match 3-1.

Cassandra Schwamborn had a team high six kills and eleven digs against the Dutch. Sydney Ellsworth added five kills for the Tigers. Ariel Smale finished the match with 15 assists and added eleven digs in the loss.

The Tigers will travel to Greenville University tomorrow for two matches. They will face Webster University and Blackburn College at 11 am and 1 pm respectively. Iowa Wesleyan’s record is now 1-5.

Mt Pleasant 8th grade volleyball played Ottumwa Thursday.

“A” game: Ottumwa won 20 21 15

Mt Pleasant 22 5 11 (record 1-1)

MP serving stats: Savana Walls 10-12 (9 points)

Ava Lowery 6-10 (5)

“B” game: Ott won 21 21

MP 12 15 (0-1-1)

MP SV stats: Sami Wibben 6-7 (3)

“C” game: Ott won 21 21

MP 18 13 (0-2)

MP SV stats: Jaden Brumbaugh 7-11 (7)

“D” game: Ott won 21 21

MP 19 15 (0-2)

The Iowa Wesleyan University women’s soccer team took on William Penn University in Oskaloosa yesterday. The Tigers were unable to overcome the Statesman’s first half lead and suffered a 5-0 loss in the non-conference match. Iowa Wesleyan will have just over a week off before their next match. They will return to action on Friday, September 22. The Tigers are set to host Nebraska Christian at 4:30 pm. IW is now 1-4 on the season.

The 2-1 Mt. Pleasant Panthers host the 2-1 Oskaloosa Indians in a Class 3A District 5 battle on what has been designated as HEROS NIGHT, honoring service people, law enforcement, firemen and emergency personnel. Mt. Pleasant suffered their loss last week at Washington 16-14 and Oskaloosa lost in the 1st week of the season to Pella, last week the Indians rolled over Ft. Madison 58-14. Seth Howard directs the Oskaloosa offense from his quarterback position, he’s thrown 4 touchdowns, Casey Hills has rushed for 242 yards and Alex Chapman leads the receiver corps with 8 catches for 200 yards. The Panther defense suffered a setback when linebacker and leading tackler Caleb Potts suffered a leg injury in the Washington game and is out for the season. Tucker Johnson who is tied with Potts with 23 tackles on the year will be once again called upon to lead the “D”. James DeMeyer, Colby Potts, Brody McGhghy and Jordon Magnani also are in double figures in tackles. The freshmen teams of the two schools will meet at 5 pm and the varsity will kickoff at 7:30. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the action live beginning with the pregame show at 7 pm.

AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR 9/15/17

Class 4A District 8

Burlington at Newton

Class 3A District 5

Keokuk at Fairfield

Washington at Solon

West Burlington at Fort Madison

Class 2A District 6

Albia at Central Lee

Centerville at PCM

Clarke, Osceola at Chariton

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Davis County

Class 1A District 4

Louisa-Muscatine at Columbus Community

Regina, Iowa City at Sigourney-Keota

Van Buren-Harmony Community at Wapello

Wilton at Highland

Class “A” District 6

Lynnville-Sully at Cardinal

New London at Montezuma

Pekin at North Mahaska

“8 Man” District 4

Lone Tree at English Valleys, North English

WACO at Springville