Sports September 14th, 2018

Mt Pleasant Cross Country ran at the 47th Timm Lamb Cross Country Invitational and the Panthers finished in 1st in the girls competition and the boys team finished in 3rd. For the girl’s team Abby Ryon was the top overall runner finishing in 1st place with a time of 19:15, Maggie Jennings came in 7th place at 22:16, Cristina Carthey finished 9th at 22:20, Claire Holtkamp finished in 10th place at 22:41.

The boy’s team finished in 3rd place after Muscatine and Fairfield. Cody Mertens was the top overall runner with at time of 16:15, Dalton Moyle came in 11th place at 18:05, Drake Snavely finished at 19:00, Nick McCormick had a time of 19:44.

In their meet Danville-New London finished in 1st in the girls meet with Lexi Brown finishing as the top over runner at 20:19, teammates Addy Parrott finishing in 2nd at 20:43 and Alyssa Pfadenhauer in 5th place at 22:03. Mediapolis’ Allison Renfro finished in 3rd at 21:17 and Mepo finished in the team standings in 2nd.

In the boy’s meet Danville-New London finished in 1st place with Alexander Julian finishing in 5th place at 18:29 and Ty Carr in 6th at 18:33.

Mt Pleasant Varsity Volleyball played host to Keokuk last night and fell to the Chiefs in 4 sets (25-18/25-23/25-13) and won the first set 25-23. Leading in kills was Saddie Carrasco, leading in digs was Lyndi Vantiger, and Avery Sutter was the top blocker. The JV team defeated Keokuk in 2 sets 25-12/25-9 and the Freshman team also won in 2 sets.

8th grade volleyball hosted Ottumwa last night. In the A Match the Panthers lost in 2 sets 21-17/21-17. In the B Match they spilt the sets Bulldogs winning the first 21-6 and Mt Pleasant winning the second 21-15. In the C Match Mt Pleasant won in 2 sets 21-14/21-4. In the D Match Mt Pleasant won in 2 sets 22-20/21-5.

7th grade volleyball played at Ottumwa last night. In the A Match in 2 sets 21-6/22-20, in the B Match Mt Pleasant won in 3 sets 23/21 and the tie breaker 15-13. In the C Match the teams split with Ottumwa winning 21-11 in the first set and Mt Pleasant taking the second 21-16. In the D Match they split again with Mt Pleasant winning the first 21-18 and losing the second 21-11.

Mt Pleasant freshman football hosted West Hancock High School from Illinois last night and won 20-6. Carson Coleman was 6/10 for 50 yards and a touchdown, Dylon Hagans rushed 17 times for 130 yards, Isaiah Albright had 4 catches for 58 yards with a touchdown and a 2 point conversion, and Levi Graber had 6 carries for 29 yards with a touchdown and another 2 point conversion. On defense it was Isaiah Albright leading the way with 6 tackles.

Sports scheduled this week for Mt Pleasant:

Friday: Varsity football hosting Ottumwa 7:30pm

Saturday: Varsity volleyball playing a tournament at Ottumwa 8:30am, JV Volleyball hosting a tournament in Panther Gym 9am

Other area football games of interest:

#4 New London at Lone Tree

Montezuma at Waco

Winfield-Mt Union at Iowa Valley

Fort Madison at Burlington

Grinnell at Fairfield

Keokuk at Centerville

Oskaloosa at Norwalk

Carlisle at Pella

Iowa Wesleyan Volleyball hosted Eureka College yesterday and picked up their first conference win of the year in 4 sets (25-15/25-17/25-15). Lida Landre led the Tigers in kills, leading in assists was Paige Kammerer, and Grace Thomas was the top blocker. Iowa Wesleyan is now 2-7 on the season.

The St Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has named Iowa Wesleyan’s Jaime Suarez as the Men’s Golf Player of the Week. In his Tiger debut at the Iowa City Shootout he finished the first day with a score of 75 and finished the second day with a tournament best score of 69. He finished the tournament in first place with a total score of 144 which was six strokes ahead of second place.

College Football this week in Southeast Iowa:

-Iowa Wesleyan traveling to Fulton Missouri to face the Westminster College Blue Jays, kickoff is 1pm.

-Iowa State Cyclones have a big home opener this weekend with #6 Oklahoma coming to Ames. Last year Iowa State shocked the #3 Sooners in Norman winning 38-31. Game time is 11am, pregame coverage will start at 9am on 1130am and kilj.com

-Iowa Hawkeyes continue their home stand hosting the UNI Panthers on Saturday night for the “Fight for Iowa” Game. Former Burlington Notre Dame Nike Xavior Williams will be starting at cornerback for the Panthers. Game time is 6:30pm, pregame coverage starting at 4:30pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com.