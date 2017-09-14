SPORTS SEPTEMBER 14, 2017

The Iowa Track and Field track and cross country coaches poll has some area cross country runners ranked in the top 30 runners in their class. Mt. Pleasant’s Abby Ryon is ranked 18th in Class 3A. Danville-New London’s Lexi Brown is ranked 24th in Class 2A. MPHS has two runners ranked in the boy’s Class 3A poll, Cody Mertens is ranked 7th and Kyle Vanderham is ranked 26th. In the team rankings Pekin boy’s team is 6th in Class 1A. The MPHS cross country teams are running in the Timm Lamb Invitational today at the Ft. Madison Rodeo Park.

In men’s soccer action, Iowa Wesleyan hosted Cornell College at East Lake Park, after a scoreless first half, Iowa Wesleyan took it to the Rams and came away with a 3-1 victory.

Alvaro Sebastian scored the first goal of the game just under ten minutes into the second period. The Tigers would go up 2-0 with a goal by Pablo Garcia.

The final Tiger goal was scored by Blas Villaseca to give IW a 3-1 lead.

Trevor Haasis was in the goal for Iowa Wesleyan and recorded two saves in the win.

Iowa Wesleyan will host Rockford University on Saturday, September 16th. The match is set to start at 12 pm at East Lake Park.

A celebration of the monarch’s journey from Canada, through Iowa, to Mexico, will be held Sept. 17, from Noon to 4 p.m., at Blank Park Zoo, in Des Moines.

“Each fall, the iconic monarch butterfly sets it sights on the mountains of Mexico. They travel, en masse, through our state on a journey that can be over 2,000 miles long.

In Iowa, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Iowa State University and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship have been looking at ways to help the local monarch population and to improve and expand the refueling areas for monarchs migrating through.

The Iowa DNR will have monarch experts available at the festival.

Fall is a great time to be outdoors with family and friends. The air is cool, the views are picturesque, lakes are less crowded and the fish are easy to catch.

“Fall fishing is one of Iowa’s best kept secrets,” said Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Fisheries Bureau. “Fantastic fishing opportunities await both new and expert anglers. Get out and enjoy them.”

Cooler temperatures and shorter daylight times trigger fish to actively search for food to build energy reserves to survive the long winter. These predictable movements make them easier to find.

Yellow perch, muskies, crappies, walleyes, largemouth and smallmouth bass go on a feeding frenzy before winter.

The fall bite in lakes and ponds shifts to the main part of the day. Fish are more active during the day and will be close to shore. Target areas of a lake where the water is warmer, mostly in shallow water bays along the north shore.

Use live bait, particularly minnows, small tackle and fish slowly when fishing in cooler water.

Look for panfish schools in open water near structure like a brush pile, underwater hump, drop-offs and rock reefs. Largemouth bass will be close to some type of structure during the fall like underwater brush piles, old road beds, rock reeks or weed lines. Quickly find fish structure locations with the online fishing atlas or download structure location maps from the DNR’s Where to Fish website.

Fish in streams start to move to their wintering areas in October. Stream flow is often lower in the fall; allowing better angler access. Channel catfish will move downstream from smaller streams to the deepest holes they can find in larger streams. Walleyes will move to the next deepest holes and pike to the next deepest.