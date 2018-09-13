Sports September 13th, 2018

Some local cross country runners have been ranked in the top 30 by the Iowa Association of Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches. Mt Pleasant’s Cody Mertens is ranked 2nd and Abby Ryon is ranked 19th in Class 3A. In Class 2A Mediapolis’ Allison Renfro is ranked 10th, Danville-New London’s Lexi Brown is 15th and Addy Parrott is 23rd. In Class 1A Aiden Housman from Wapello is ranked 25th.

The 47th Timm Lamb Cross Country Invitational has changed its site for today. Originally scheduled to be ran at Rodeo Park in Fort Madison it will be held at Fort Madison Middle School. The conditions at Rodeo Park weren’t ideal due to muddy conditions which several campers were stuck in the mud.

Basketball games for the 2019 Wells Fargo Shootout have been finalized according to director Tyler Cleveland. There will be seven games on January 12th and January 19th at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Mt Pleasant participated last year and will return on January 12th to play Camanche at 1:15pm. New London will be playing on January 19th against Don Bosco at 11:45am.

Sports scheduled this week for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: 8th grade volleyball vs Ottumwa 4:30pm, 7th grade volleyball at Ottumwa 4:30pm

Middle School/JV/Varsity Cross Country running at Fort Madison Middle School 5pm

Freshman/JV/Varsity Volleyball vs Keokuk 5:45pm-7:30pm

Freshman football hosting West Hancock 6pm

Football team meal is provided by Quality Equipment and the Press Box, they will be serving hamburgers, chips, and fruit.

Friday: Varsity football hosting Ottumwa 7:30pm

Saturday: Varsity volleyball playing a tournament at Ottumwa 8:30am, JV Volleyball hosting a tournament in Panther Gym 9am

Other area football games of interest this Friday:

#4 New London at Lone Tree

Montezuma at Waco

Winfield-Mt Union at Iowa Valley

Fort Madison at Burlington

Grinnell at Fairfield

Keokuk at Centerville

Oskaloosa at Norwalk

Carlisle at Pella

College Football this week in Southeast Iowa:

-Iowa Wesleyan traveling to Fulton Missouri to face the Westminster College Blue Jays, kickoff is 1pm.

-Iowa State Cyclones have a big home opener this weekend with #6 Oklahoma coming to Ames. Last year Iowa State shocked the #3 Sooners in Norman winning 38-31. Game time is 11am, pregame coverage will start at 9am on 1130am and kilj.com

-Iowa Hawkeyes continue their home stand hosting the UNI Panthers on Saturday night for the “Fight for Iowa” Game. Former Burlington Notre Dame Nike Xavior Williams will be starting at cornerback for the Panthers. Game time is 6:30pm, pregame coverage starting at 4:30pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com.