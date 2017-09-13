SPORTS SEPTEMBER 13, 2017

The MP 7th grade football team beat Keokuk 40-8.

It was an all around team performance with many Panthers getting involved in the action.

The offensive line, led by Zach Frazier, Sawyer Mast and Maverick Kerr, helped lead the offense.

Zerek Venghaus ran for 1 TD, and also threw 1 TD pass to Jacob Richtman.

Reean Seberg ran for 1 TD and converted on three 2 point conversions

Aiden Ashton connected on a 70 yard TD pass to Gabriel Feldman

Will Davidson ran for 1 TD and a two point conversion

On defense, Reean Seberg led the team in tackles

Carter Amos, Aiden Ashton and Zach Frazier also recorded multiple stops

Zach Brooks and Bowen Davis each had QB sacks.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade football team fell to Keokuk 26-12. DeQuan Trent scored both Panther TD’s. Dylan Hagans led the defense with 7 tackles.

The Mt. Pleasant High School volleyball team is in the midst of having a week off, their next action will be this Saturday in a tournament at Ottumwa.

AREA VOLLEYBALL SCORES FROM TUESDAY:

New London swept West Burlington 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 to remain undefeated at 8-0. #2 Holy Trinity Catholic beat Cardinal in 3 games giving up only 22 points on the night. Notre Dame won 3-1 over Waco, Davenport Central swept Burlington, Mediapolis beat Wapello 3-1, Ft. Madison beat Keokuk 3-0, WMU won in a sweep over L&M, Columbus Community in 3 games.

Iowa Wesleyan hosted Faith Baptist Bible College in women’s soccer action. After picking up their first win this weekend, the Tigers were looking to keep the momentum going. IW fell behind early and was unable to complete the comeback, falling to the Eagles by a score of 4-2.

Grace Alongi’s scored Wesleyan’s two goals, that brought her season total to five goals. She currently leads the SLIAC in goals, shots, and is tied for first in points this season. Destiny Colon recorded nine saves in the match, bringing her season total to 50, which is second most in the SLIAC.

Iowa Wesleyan’s next match will be Thursday, September 14th. They will take on William Penn University at 3pm in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Iowa’s state parks are looking for volunteers on Sept. 30 for Iowa’s first State Park Volunteer Day. Volunteer activities will take place in 32 state parks.

“We all have important roles to play in caring for our state parks,” says Todd Coffelt, chief of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources State Parks Bureau. “They are everyone’s land, part of the public trust.”

He said volunteer opportunities are available to families, friends, coworkers, scout groups or clubs to spend the day outdoors helping their local state park by removing invasive plants, maintaining trails, picking up trash, painting picnic tables, restoring forests, seeding prairies and more.

Iowa’s State Park Volunteer Day is held in conjunction with National Public Lands Day – the nation’s largest one-day volunteer effort for public lands. More than 200,000 volunteers from across the country will participate in stewardship activities at more than 2,500 sites.

For more information and to view a list of parks looking for volunteers, go to www.iowadnr.gov/volunteerday