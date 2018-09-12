Sports September 12th, 2018

Mt Pleasant 8th grade football traveled to Keokuk last night and returned home victorious after a 32-12 performance. The offense was led by Reean Seberg with 2 rushing touchdowns and 1 receiving touchdown. Gabriel Feldmann scored a receiving touchdown on a throw from Jacob Richtman. Bryce Wilson also contributed with his own rushing score. On defense the Panthers were led by Aaiden Ashton and Bryce Wilson with 10 tackles each. Zerek Venghaus had an interception. Panthers are now 1-1 on the season.

7th grade football played at home against Keokuk and won a hard fought game 28-14. Mason Sloat had himself a game with 4 rushing touchdowns and was named offensive MVP. Payton Hagans rushed for a two point conversion and also connected with Payson Coleman for another two point conversion. On defense Jurha Turner and Phoenix Watson both had interceptions and the defensive MVP was Harmon Ensminger. Special teams player of the week is Landon King.

Some local volleyball scores:

-Mediapolis in 3 game sweep over Lone Tree (25-18/25-12/25-10). Helaina Hillyard led the Bullettes in kills and blocks and Maya Johnson led in assists.

-Winfield-Mt Union swept Columbus (27-25/25-8/25-17). Leading the Wolves in kills was Jenna Buffington, Kayla Edwards led in assists, and Buffington was tied for lead in blocks with Madie Anderson.

-Central Lee defeated Waco in 4 games (25-19/25-19/25-14), the Warriors won their game 25-21.

-#4 Holy Trinity swept Notre Dame (25-19/25-18/25-5). Emily Box led all players in kills with 12, Bailey Hellweg led the Crusaders in assists, and Katie Denning was tied with Box in blocks.

-#13 Van Buren defeated Danville in 3 games (25-19/25-13/26-24). Selena Sayre led Van Buren in kills, Logan Schmidt led in assists, and Taryn Scheuermann was the top blocker.

Some local cross country runners have been ranked in the top 30 by the Iowa Association of Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches. Mt Pleasant’s Cody Mertens is ranked 2nd and Abby Ryon is ranked 19th in Class 3A. In Class 2A Mediapolis’ Allison Renfro is ranked 10th, Danville-New London’s Lexi Brown is 15th and Addy Parrott is 23rd. In Class 1A Aiden Housman from Wapello is ranked 25th.

The 47th Timm Lamb Cross Country Invitational has changed its site for tomorrow. Originally planned to be ran at Rodeo Park in Fort Madison it will be held at Fort Madison Middle School. The conditions at Rodeo Park weren’t ideal due to muddy conditions which several campers were stuck in.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released their first RPI Rankings and the New London Tigers came in ranked #4 in 8 man. The Tigers are 3-0 and their opponents have a winning percentage of .468. Waco was in the middle of the 8 man pack, and Winfield-Mt Union was about 13 spots below them. Mt Pleasant finds themselves on the lower side of the Class 3A rankings but some of their opponents are at the top of the list. Clear-Creek Amana, Panthers Week 1 opponent, and Pella, Panthers Week 2 opponent, were ranked #4 and #11. The Solon Spartans are ranked #10 and Mt Pleasant will be traveling to play them in Week 7.

Top ranked schools: Ankeny Centennial (4A), Bishop Heelan (3A), PCM (2A), Woodward-Granger (1A), Hudson (A), Northwood-Kensett (8 Man)

Sports scheduled this week for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: 8th grade volleyball vs Ottumwa 4:30pm, 7th grade volleyball at Ottumwa 4:30pm

Middle School/JV/Varsity Cross Country running at Fort Madison Middle School 5pm

Freshman/JV/Varsity Volleyball vs Keokuk 5:45pm-7:30pm

Freshman football hosting West Hancock 6pm

Football team meal is provided by Quality Equipment and the Press Box, they will be serving hamburgers, chips, and fruit.

Friday: Varsity football hosting Ottumwa 7:30pm

Saturday: Varsity volleyball playing a tournament at Ottumwa 8:30am, JV Volleyball hosting a tournament in Panther Gym 9am

Basketball games for the 2019 Wells Fargo Shootout have been finalized according to director Tyler Cleveland. There will be seven games on January 12th and January 19th at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Mt Pleasant participated last year and will return on the 12th to play Camanche at 1:15pm. New London will be playing on the 19th against Don Bosco at 11:45am.

Iowa Wesleyan Men’s soccer traveled to Indianola to play Simpson College and the Tigers dropped their second loss of the season 2-0. This is the first time this season that the team has been shut out. Iowa Wesleyan had 6 shots, 3 on goal, while Simpson had 17 shots in the game. The Tigers are now 2-2-1 on the season.

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball was also on the road yesterday traveling to Monmouth College where they lost in 4 games (25-17/25-19/25-13). The Tigers won the 2nd game 25-15. Leading the team in kills and aces was Lida Landre, leading in digs was Cass Schwamborn, and Paige Kammerer tied in blocks with Sydney Ellsworth.

Iowa Wesleyan Women’s soccer is traveling to Burlington today to play SCC, the Tigers are 0-1 so far this season.