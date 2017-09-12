SPORTS SEPTEMBER 12, 2017

SPORTS SEPTEMBER 12, 2017Written by John Kuhens on September 12, 2017
The MPHS JV football team picked up a 14-12 win over Washington Monday night on Evans Field. Scoring for the Panthers, Brody Bender passes to Jacob Stukerjurgen on a 15 TD pass. Rhett Zeglan picked off a Demons pass and turned it into a 57 yd INT return.
Offensive Individual Stats
Brody Bender 9 rushes for 23 yds, 6-19 passing for 41 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT
Logan Bass 7 rushes for 61 yds (leading rusher)
Jacob Stukerjurgen 1 rec for 15 yds, TD
Rhett Zeglan 3 recs for 22 yds
Defensive Individual Stats
Tristan Scovel 2 sacks and 5.5 tackles
Jacob Simmons 3.5 tackles
Rhett Zeglan 1.5 tackles, 1 INT for TD
Bryce Anderson 1 sack and 4 tackles
Mt. Pleasant 7th grade volleyball results. The Panthers PLAYED WASHINGTON,
The “A” TEAM LOST IN 2 games WITH SCORES OF 21-12 AND 21-17
LEADING SERVERS WERE TRISTIAN SHULL, JEMMA SETTLES
CHLOE BOLIN WITH 2 KILLS
“B” TEAM WON IN 2 WITH SCORES OF 21-18 AND 21-16
LEADING SERVERS WERE JALYN GERMAN AND ELLEN LIEN
“C” TEAM WON IN 2 WITH SCORES OF 21-5 AND 21-9
LEADING SERVERS WERE KYLEE COLEMAN AND ANDREA LOPREATO
“D” TEAM WON IN 2 WITH SCORES OF 21-13 AND 21-10
LEADING SERVERS WERE GRACE SUTTON, LILY LIEN, JUBILEE HEU
NEXT MATCH WILL BE ON THURSDAY AT OTTUMWA
The 8th grade volleyball team played in Washington Monday night.
“A” game MP won: MP 21 21 (record 1-0)
WA 9 17
MP serving stats: Ava Lowery 12-14 (11 pts)
“B” match was a tie: MP 21 18 (0-0-1)
WA 14 21
MP SV stats: Thanh Phung 11-14 (10)
Sami Wibben 8-10 (7)
Marie Sitar 6-8 (5)
“C” game was a tie: MP 15 24 (0-1)
WA 21 26
MP SV stats: Melanye Olivas 9-10 (7)
Jenna Smith 7-9 (5)
The Mt. Pleasant freshman volleyball team played a double match at Burlington last night. Match 1-The Grayhounds downed the Panthers in 2 games 25-7, 25-15.
Match 2-Burlington won 3-2. 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 20-25, 15-10
Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 9/11/17
SEPTEMBER 11, 2017 BY TODD KIMM
Class 4A
- Dowling Catholic (3-0), LW #1 @ #9 Waukee
- Iowa City West (3-0), LW #2 @ Iowa City High
- Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-0), LW #4 vs Davenport Central
- WDM Valley (2-1), LW #3 vs #5 Johnston
- Johnston (3-0), LW #5 @ #4 Valley
- Lewis Central (3-0), LW #6 vs Sioux City East
- Pleasant Valley (3-0), LW #7 @ Bettendorf
- Cedar Falls (2-1), LW #8 @ Western Dubuque
- Waukee (2-1), LW #9 vs #1 Dowling
10.Ankeny Centennial (2-1), LW #10 @ S.E. Polk
Class 3A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0), LW #1 @ Charles City
- Solon (3-0), LW #3 vs #9 Washington
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-0), LW #4 @ LeMars
- Sioux City Heelan (2-1), LW #2 vs #8 Storm Lake
- Dallas Center-Grimes (3-0), LW #5 @ Ballard
- Webster City (3-0), LW #6 @ Greene County
- Pella (2-1), LW #7 @ Carlisle
- Storm Lake (3-0), LW #8 @ #4 Heelan
- Washington (3-0), LW #9 @ #2 Solon
10.Boone (3-0), LW #10 vs Perry
Class 2A
- Williamsburg (3-0), LW #1 vs Camanche
- Cascade (3-0), LW #2 vs #3 Waukon
- Waukon (3-0), LW #4 @ #2 Cascade
- Mount Vernon (2-1), LW #5 @ Mid-Prairie
- Union (LaPorte City) (2-1), LW #8 @ Oelwein
- Sheldon (3-0), LW #6 vs #7 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2-1), LW #7 @ #6 Sheldon
- Sioux Center (3-0), LW #9 vs Cherokee
- Clear Lake (2-1), LW (X) vs Osage
10.West Marshall (3-1), LW (X) Idle
Class 1A
- West Lyon (3-0), LW #1 vs Unity Christian
- Pella Christian (3-0), LW #4 @ Interstate-35
- Western Christian (2-1), LW #3 vs Emmetsburg
- Van Meter (3-0), LW #7 vs South Hamilton
- Pleasantville (3-0), LW #5 @ Des Moines Christian
- Bellevue (3-0), LW #6 @ Durant
- Iowa City Regina (1-2), LW #8 @ Sigourney-Keota
- AHSTW (Avoca) (3-0), LW #9 @ Adair Casey/Guthrie Center
- West Branch (3-0), LW #10 @ Maquoketa Valley
10.Wilton (3-0), LW (X) @ Highland (Riverside)
Class A
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0), LW #1 @ GMG Garwin
- Council Bluffs St. Albert (3-0), LW #2 @ S.E. Warren
- Lynnville-Sully (3-0), LW #3 @ Cardinal (Eldon)
- West Sioux (3-0), LW #4 @ Westwood
- Lisbon (3-0), LW #5 @ North Linn
- Algona Garrigan (3-0), LW #6 @ North Union
- Hudson (3-0), LW #7 @ North Tama
- Wapsie Valley (3-0), LW #8 @ #9 East Buchanan
- East Buchanan (3-0), LW #9 vs #8 Wapsie Valley
10.Pekin (4-0), LW #10 @ North Mahaska
8-man
- Don Bosco (3-0), LW #2 vs AGWSR
- Audubon (3-0), LW #3 vs West Harrison
- Remsen St. Mary’s (3-0), LW #6 vs West Bend-Mallard
- Newell-Fonda (3-0), LW #4 @ Kingsley-Pierson
- Turkey Valley (3-0), LW #7 vs Riceville
- East Union (3-0), LW #8 vs Baxter
- Harris-Lake Park (2-1), LW #1 @ Clay Central-Everly
- Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (2-1), LW #5 Idle
- Sidney (3-0), LW #10 @ Fremont-Mills
10.Lone Tree (4-0), LW (X) @ English Valleys
A campaign is underway by tree stand manufacturers, retailers, media, natural resource agencies and deer hunters to reduce and eliminate tree stand accidents by raising awareness of this issue and providing education about safe tree stand hunting best practices.
Falls from tree stands are annually the number one cause of death and serious injury to deer hunters and involve all types of stands. Nearly all of these incidents are preventable by implementing three simple measures: First, inspect your equipment. Second, wear a full-body harness and third, stay connected from the time your feet leave the ground. It really is that simple.
Tree stand accidents can happen to deer hunters of all skill levels and result in serious injury or death. In Iowa last year, there were three tree stand incidents and all resulted in injury.
Since September is traditionally a busy time for deer hunters who are preparing for the upcoming hunting season; it has been chosen as Tree Stand Safety Awareness Month.
“Hunters are encouraged to take tree stand safety seriously, every time you hunt from, hang, or move a tree stand,” said Megan Wisecup, hunter education administrator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
To help prevent injuries, the Iowa DNR in partnership with TSSA, is promoting a new awareness campaign called the “ABC’s of Tree Stand Safety.”
- Always remove and inspect your equipment
- Buckle on your full-body harness
- Connect to the tree before your feet leave the ground
“By performing these three simple steps, tree stand users can virtually eliminate their risk of falling to the ground as the majority of falls occur outside the stand,” Wisecup said.
Iowa’s state parks are looking for volunteers on Sept. 30 for Iowa’s first State Park Volunteer Day. Volunteer activities will take place in 32 state parks.
“We all have important roles to play in caring for our state parks,” says Todd Coffelt, chief of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources State Parks Bureau. “They are everyone’s land, part of the public trust.”
He said volunteer opportunities are available to families, friends, coworkers, scout groups or clubs to spend the day outdoors helping their local state park by removing invasive plants, maintaining trails, picking up trash, painting picnic tables, restoring forests, seeding prairies and more.
Iowa’s State Park Volunteer Day is held in conjunction with National Public Lands Day – the nation’s largest one-day volunteer effort for public lands. More than 200,000 volunteers from across the country will participate in stewardship activities at more than 2,500 sites.
For more information and to view a list of parks looking for volunteers, go to www.iowadnr.gov/volunteerday