SPORTS SEPTEMBER 12, 2017

The MPHS JV football team picked up a 14-12 win over Washington Monday night on Evans Field. Scoring for the Panthers, Brody Bender passes to Jacob Stukerjurgen on a 15 TD pass. Rhett Zeglan picked off a Demons pass and turned it into a 57 yd INT return.

Offensive Individual Stats

Brody Bender 9 rushes for 23 yds, 6-19 passing for 41 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT

Logan Bass 7 rushes for 61 yds (leading rusher)

Jacob Stukerjurgen 1 rec for 15 yds, TD

Rhett Zeglan 3 recs for 22 yds

Defensive Individual Stats

Tristan Scovel 2 sacks and 5.5 tackles

Jacob Simmons 3.5 tackles

Rhett Zeglan 1.5 tackles, 1 INT for TD

Bryce Anderson 1 sack and 4 tackles

Mt. Pleasant 7th grade volleyball results. The Panthers PLAYED WASHINGTON,

The “A” TEAM LOST IN 2 games WITH SCORES OF 21-12 AND 21-17

LEADING SERVERS WERE TRISTIAN SHULL, JEMMA SETTLES

CHLOE BOLIN WITH 2 KILLS

“B” TEAM WON IN 2 WITH SCORES OF 21-18 AND 21-16

LEADING SERVERS WERE JALYN GERMAN AND ELLEN LIEN

“C” TEAM WON IN 2 WITH SCORES OF 21-5 AND 21-9

LEADING SERVERS WERE KYLEE COLEMAN AND ANDREA LOPREATO

“D” TEAM WON IN 2 WITH SCORES OF 21-13 AND 21-10

LEADING SERVERS WERE GRACE SUTTON, LILY LIEN, JUBILEE HEU

NEXT MATCH WILL BE ON THURSDAY AT OTTUMWA

The 8th grade volleyball team played in Washington Monday night.

“A” game MP won: MP 21 21 (record 1-0)

WA 9 17

MP serving stats: Ava Lowery 12-14 (11 pts)

“B” match was a tie: MP 21 18 (0-0-1)

WA 14 21

MP SV stats: Thanh Phung 11-14 (10)

Sami Wibben 8-10 (7)

Marie Sitar 6-8 (5)

“C” game was a tie: MP 15 24 (0-1)

WA 21 26

MP SV stats: Melanye Olivas 9-10 (7)

Jenna Smith 7-9 (5)

The Mt. Pleasant freshman volleyball team played a double match at Burlington last night. Match 1-The Grayhounds downed the Panthers in 2 games 25-7, 25-15.

Match 2-Burlington won 3-2. 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 20-25, 15-10

Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 9/11/17

SEPTEMBER 11, 2017 BY TODD KIMM

Class 4A

Dowling Catholic (3-0), LW #1 @ #9 Waukee Iowa City West (3-0), LW #2 @ Iowa City High Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-0), LW #4 vs Davenport Central WDM Valley (2-1), LW #3 vs #5 Johnston Johnston (3-0), LW #5 @ #4 Valley Lewis Central (3-0), LW #6 vs Sioux City East Pleasant Valley (3-0), LW #7 @ Bettendorf Cedar Falls (2-1), LW #8 @ Western Dubuque Waukee (2-1), LW #9 vs #1 Dowling

10.Ankeny Centennial (2-1), LW #10 @ S.E. Polk

Class 3A

Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0), LW #1 @ Charles City Solon (3-0), LW #3 vs #9 Washington Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-0), LW #4 @ LeMars Sioux City Heelan (2-1), LW #2 vs #8 Storm Lake Dallas Center-Grimes (3-0), LW #5 @ Ballard Webster City (3-0), LW #6 @ Greene County Pella (2-1), LW #7 @ Carlisle Storm Lake (3-0), LW #8 @ #4 Heelan Washington (3-0), LW #9 @ #2 Solon

10.Boone (3-0), LW #10 vs Perry

Class 2A

Williamsburg (3-0), LW #1 vs Camanche Cascade (3-0), LW #2 vs #3 Waukon Waukon (3-0), LW #4 @ #2 Cascade Mount Vernon (2-1), LW #5 @ Mid-Prairie Union (LaPorte City) (2-1), LW #8 @ Oelwein Sheldon (3-0), LW #6 vs #7 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2-1), LW #7 @ #6 Sheldon Sioux Center (3-0), LW #9 vs Cherokee Clear Lake (2-1), LW (X) vs Osage

10.West Marshall (3-1), LW (X) Idle

Class 1A

West Lyon (3-0), LW #1 vs Unity Christian Pella Christian (3-0), LW #4 @ Interstate-35 Western Christian (2-1), LW #3 vs Emmetsburg Van Meter (3-0), LW #7 vs South Hamilton Pleasantville (3-0), LW #5 @ Des Moines Christian Bellevue (3-0), LW #6 @ Durant Iowa City Regina (1-2), LW #8 @ Sigourney-Keota AHSTW (Avoca) (3-0), LW #9 @ Adair Casey/Guthrie Center West Branch (3-0), LW #10 @ Maquoketa Valley

10.Wilton (3-0), LW (X) @ Highland (Riverside)

Class A

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0), LW #1 @ GMG Garwin Council Bluffs St. Albert (3-0), LW #2 @ S.E. Warren Lynnville-Sully (3-0), LW #3 @ Cardinal (Eldon) West Sioux (3-0), LW #4 @ Westwood Lisbon (3-0), LW #5 @ North Linn Algona Garrigan (3-0), LW #6 @ North Union Hudson (3-0), LW #7 @ North Tama Wapsie Valley (3-0), LW #8 @ #9 East Buchanan East Buchanan (3-0), LW #9 vs #8 Wapsie Valley

10.Pekin (4-0), LW #10 @ North Mahaska

8-man

Don Bosco (3-0), LW #2 vs AGWSR Audubon (3-0), LW #3 vs West Harrison Remsen St. Mary’s (3-0), LW #6 vs West Bend-Mallard Newell-Fonda (3-0), LW #4 @ Kingsley-Pierson Turkey Valley (3-0), LW #7 vs Riceville East Union (3-0), LW #8 vs Baxter Harris-Lake Park (2-1), LW #1 @ Clay Central-Everly Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (2-1), LW #5 Idle Sidney (3-0), LW #10 @ Fremont-Mills

10.Lone Tree (4-0), LW (X) @ English Valleys

A campaign is underway by tree stand manufacturers, retailers, media, natural resource agencies and deer hunters to reduce and eliminate tree stand accidents by raising awareness of this issue and providing education about safe tree stand hunting best practices.

Falls from tree stands are annually the number one cause of death and serious injury to deer hunters and involve all types of stands. Nearly all of these incidents are preventable by implementing three simple measures: First, inspect your equipment. Second, wear a full-body harness and third, stay connected from the time your feet leave the ground. It really is that simple.

Tree stand accidents can happen to deer hunters of all skill levels and result in serious injury or death. In Iowa last year, there were three tree stand incidents and all resulted in injury.

Since September is traditionally a busy time for deer hunters who are preparing for the upcoming hunting season; it has been chosen as Tree Stand Safety Awareness Month.

“Hunters are encouraged to take tree stand safety seriously, every time you hunt from, hang, or move a tree stand,” said Megan Wisecup, hunter education administrator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

To help prevent injuries, the Iowa DNR in partnership with TSSA, is promoting a new awareness campaign called the “ABC’s of Tree Stand Safety.”

Always remove and inspect your equipment

Buckle on your full-body harness

Connect to the tree before your feet leave the ground

“By performing these three simple steps, tree stand users can virtually eliminate their risk of falling to the ground as the majority of falls occur outside the stand,” Wisecup said.

Iowa’s state parks are looking for volunteers on Sept. 30 for Iowa’s first State Park Volunteer Day. Volunteer activities will take place in 32 state parks.

“We all have important roles to play in caring for our state parks,” says Todd Coffelt, chief of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources State Parks Bureau. “They are everyone’s land, part of the public trust.”

He said volunteer opportunities are available to families, friends, coworkers, scout groups or clubs to spend the day outdoors helping their local state park by removing invasive plants, maintaining trails, picking up trash, painting picnic tables, restoring forests, seeding prairies and more.

Iowa’s State Park Volunteer Day is held in conjunction with National Public Lands Day – the nation’s largest one-day volunteer effort for public lands. More than 200,000 volunteers from across the country will participate in stewardship activities at more than 2,500 sites.

For more information and to view a list of parks looking for volunteers, go to www.iowadnr.gov/volunteerday