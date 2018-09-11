Sports September 11th, 2018

Last night #9 New London and #4 Holy Trinity met in Shottenkirk Gym for a SEI Superconference battle and the Crusaders walked away with a 3 set victory (25-13/25-21/25-23). Emily Box from Holy Trinity led the match with 19 kills. Leading in assists for the Crusaders was Kassie Randolph with 24, and their top blocker was Katie Denning with 5. For New London they were led in kills by Addie Pry with 7, Kristin Rohdy led in assists with 23, and the Tigers didn’t record any blocks. The stat of the night is Holy Trinity is now 132-6 when playing in Shottenkirk Gym.

In the off season the Iowa High School Athletic Association unveiled their new system for determining playoff qualification. It’s called the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) formula. The formula takes into account a team’s record, their opponent’s record, and a team’s opponents’ opponents’ record as a small factor. In all classes district champions and teams that tie for district championships with automatically qualify for the post season with the remaining at large spots being given to teams with the highest RPI. Yesterday the Association released their first RPI Rankings and the New London Tigers came in ranked #4 in 8 man. Taking the top spot was Northwood-Kensett, Ar-We-Va in 2nd, and Don Bosco in 3rd place. The Tigers are 3-0 and their opponents have a winning percentage of .468. Waco was in the middle of the 8 man pack, and Winfield-Mt Union was about 13 spots below them.

Mt Pleasant finds themselves on the lower side of the Class 3A rankings but some of their opponents are at the top of the list. Clear-Creek Amana, Panthers Week 1 opponent, and Pella, Panthers Week 2 opponent, were ranked #4 and #11. The Solon Spartans are ranked #10 and Mt Pleasant will be traveling to play them in Week 7.

Top ranked schools: Ankeny Centennial (4A), Bishop Heelan (3A), PCM (2A), Woodward-Granger (1A), Hudson (A), Northwood-Kensett (8 Man)

Mt Pleasant 8th grade volleyball played at Washington last night and lost to the Demons in 3 games in the “A” match (21-18/15-13) winning their game 21-7, Jordan Crooks was the top server with 11 points. Then lost the “B” match in 2 games (21-6/21-14), Mackenzie Musselman went 5-5 on serves. Panthers won the “C” match in 2 games (21-13/21-11), Summer Carver serving for 7 points. The final “D” match Mt Pleasant won in 3 games (21-14/15-12), Meela Sylavong leading with 13 points on serves.

7th grade volleyball hosted Washington last night. In the “A” match they lost in 2 games (21-9/21-9), top servers were Teyanna Lane, Emma Starr, Elaina Holtkamp, and Addison McGehearty. The Demons won the second match in 2 games (21-14/21-9), top servers were Zoey Midthun, Kyli Millard, Maddison Coey, and Lacy Beimer. Only 1 game was played in the “C” match and Washington won 21-18, top servers were Zoey Midthun and Kyli Millard.

Panther JV football played at Washington last night but fell 20-12. Mt Pleasant’s offense generated 322 yards of total offense. Brody Bender went 8/22 for 103 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT, Orin Cantu carried the ball 25 times for 144 yards, and Brevin Wilson had 2 receptions for 51 yards and a TD. On defense Avery Scandridge led the team with 9 tackles, and Brevin Wilson made 2 interceptions. The Panther’s JV team is now 2-2 on the season.

Sports scheduled this week for Mt Pleasant:

Tuesday: 8th grade football at Keokuk 4:30pm, 7th grade football vs Keokuk 4:30pm

Thursday: 8th grade volleyball vs Ottumwa 4:30pm, 7th grade volleyball at Ottumwa 4:30pm

Middle School/JV/Varsity Cross Country running at Rodeo Park in Fort Madison 5pm

Freshman/JV/Varsity Volleyball vs Keokuk 5:45pm-7:30pm

Freshman football hosting West Hancock 6pm

Friday: Varsity football hosting Ottumwa 7:30pm

Saturday: Varsity volleyball playing a tournament at Ottumwa 8:30am, JV Volleyball hosting a tournament in Panther Gym 9am

Today the Iowa Wesleyan Men’s soccer team travels to Indianola to play Simpson College, Tigers are currently 2-1-1 on the season.

Iowa Wesleyan Volleyball is also on the road tonight heading to Monmouth Illinois to face Monmouth College, Tigers are 1-6 on the season.