SPORTS SEPTEMBER 11, 20111

Mt. Pleasant High School varsity volleyball team won over Winfield Mt. Union and IMS at the Wilton Tournament Saturday, but lost to Durant and Wilton. The Panthers

The Mt. Pleasant High School freshman volleyball team finished 3rd in the New London Freshman/Sophmore tournament on Saturday.

Iowa Wesleyan opened Upper Midwest Athletic Conference play Saturday afternoon in their first home game of the season. In a game that featured a lot of offense by both teams, the Tigers were able to secure a 41-34 win over Crown College.

The game winning drive saw the Tigers move the ball down the field, and Alex Payne capped the drive with a two yard run to put IW up 41-34 with just over two minutes remaining.

On the day Alex Payne threw for 267 yards after completing 27-42 passing on attempts. Payne finished with three touchdowns through the air and added one rushing touchdown in the win. Jacquez Hall rushed for 122 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. Rudy Amezcua was the leading receiver with eight receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense was led by Travaughn Durr, who finished with nine solo tackles and five assisted tackles for a total of 14 tackles in the game. Austin Ferguson finished with 11 tackles. Wallace Williams forced a fumble, and Adrian Walker had one interception in the game.

Iowa Wesleyan will be on the road for their next two games, but will be back at home on September 30th for a 6 pm kickoff against Eureka College.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s golf team competed in the Blue Top Ridge Shootout at the Riverside Casino Complex. After finishing Saturday in third place, the Tigers were able to move up one spot in the standings Sunday to take second place in the event.

Iowa Wesleyan had three individuals place in the top ten with Kiley Miller leading the way with a score of 155, eleven strokes over par, to tie for third place. Brock Butler was not far behind, taking sixth place with a final score of 159.

Blake Forsythe was the final Tiger to finish in the top ten. Forsythe shot a 77 in the final day of competition, bringing his total to 163 in the two day event. Jeff Cox and Fergus Smith just missed the top ten, tying for 11th place with a final score of 167.

Iowa Wesleyan’s next event will be September 24-25 when they compete in the Loras Fall Invite. The tournament will be held at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Iowa.

The Tiger volleyball team traveled to MacMurray College for a double dose of St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic action Saturday. Iowa Wesleyan opened the day with a match against Greenville University and followed with a second match against MacMurray. The Tigers dropped the first match 3-0, but they were able to bounce back for their first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over the MacMurray Highlanders.

The Tigers will be back in action on Thursday, September 14. They will travel to Central College for a 7:30 pm match against the Dutch.

The Iowa Wesleyan University women’s soccer team hosted Mount Mary College Saturday in a non-conference match up. The Tigers won 3-2 over the Blue Angels.

Grace Alongi scored all 3 goals for the Tigers in the match to pick up a hat trick.

Iowa Wesleyan will return to action on Tuesday, September 12. They will host Faith Baptist Bible College at 4 pm at East Lake Park. The Tigers are now 1-2 overall this season.

The Iowa Wesleyan University men’s soccer team hosted Grinnell College in a non-conference match at East Lake Park Sunday afternoon. After falling behind early, the Tigers were able to chip away at the lead and eventually tie the game up. The match ended in a 4-4 draw after two overtime periods.

Iowa Wesleyan’s next game will be on Wednesday, September 13th. They will host Cornell College at 4:30 pm. The Tigers are now 1-2-1 overall this season.

It was a classic clash between athletic teams from Mt. Pleasant High School and Washington High School. The 9th ranked and undefeated Washington Demon football team hosted the undefeated Panthers and the game wasn’t decided until the final horn sounded. Washington came from behind to pull out a 16-14 win, scoring all 16 points in the 2nd half and 9 of them in a thirty second span late in the 4th quarter. Mt. Pleasant is now 2-1 overall and 0-1 in district play, they host Oskaloosa in the HEROS NIGHT game this Friday on Evans Field. The Indians rolled over Ft. Madison Friday night 58-14.

The JV teams of the two schools meet tonight at 6 pm on Evans Field.

The Panther freshman fell to Washington 26-18 on Friday. The Panthers trailed by a point at the half with a score of 13-12.

Panther Offensive Leaders:

Jack Johnson: 3/9 72 yds, 1 TD passing, 5 Rushes for 1 yd

Brennen Bender: 7 Carries for 74 yds, TD

Avery Scandridge: 7 Carries 19 Yds, 1 reception 3 yds

Mitchell Moothart: 7 Carries 14 yds, TD

Chase Williamson: 2 Catches 69 yds, 1 TD

Panther Defensive Leaders:

Jack Johnson: 6 Tackles, 1 Fumble Recovery

Brennen Bender: 11 Tackles

Jaxon Glaha: 3 Tackles, 1 Int

Oscar Vasquez-Lopez: 1 Tackle, 1 Fumble Recovery

Cooper Pullis: 5 Tackles

Chase Williamson: 5 Tackles

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School Cross Country team competed at Waterworks Park in Fairfield on Sept. 7. Both races had over 100 runners with combined small and big classes. The meet was not scored. The top five individual girls for Mp were paced by 8th place Audrey Lord for the 2 mile course. Rounding out the top five were:Jenna Gilmore(21st), Abby Blint(25th), Monroe Swain(27th), and Andrea Lopreato(40th). The boys were led by Jacob Erwin’s 30th place finish followed by Nathan McWilliams(35th), Owen Vansickel(37th), Roman Lopreato(47th), and Wyatt Woodsmall(54th). The team travels to Ft. Madison on Sept. 14th at the rodeo grounds.