Sports September 10th, 2018

The Mt Pleasant football played their homecoming matchup with Central Lee on Friday night. The theme of homecoming was “clip the Hawks” and the Panthers did exactly that dominating their way to a 50-0 win. Mt Pleasant got things started with a 23 yard TD pass from Zach Beason to Levi Puig, the first passing score of the season. Next score came from Kyle Samples who took his first carry of the night for an 8 yard score. Panthers struck again on a goal line touchdown run by Logan Bass, and on the PAT Chase Lamm threw to Jacob Stukerjurgen for a 2 point conversion. With just over a minute left in the first half Tucker Johnson reeled in an 18 yard touchdown catch and run to go to halftime leading 29-0. In the 3rd quarter the Panthers blocked a punt and recovered it at the 9 yard line which lead to a rushing score from Levi Puig. Zac Beason ran in a QB keeper on the goal line for his 3rd touchdown of the game. With the 2nd string coming in the Panthers kept their foot on the gas with a red zone run by Orin Cantu, the PAT was made by Ethan Oilar. Right at the end of the game Chase Williamson made an interception which was the only take away in the game. The Kent Bennett player of the game was Levi Puig who scored 2 touchdowns and was a tough runner to bring down all night. Mt Pleasant is now 1-2 on the season and this week they host the Ottumwa Bulldogs.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger football traveled to Eureka to play the Red Devils on Saturday for another night game. The offense wasn’t clicking for the Tigers as they lost their second game of the season 38-6. The lone score came on a 12 yard TD pass from Demarcus Collins to Dylan McDonald that made it 13-6 early in the 2nd quarter but after that the Red Devils ran away with it. Collins went 5/15 for 90 yards with 1 INT. Akenyon Bagley was the top rusher with 11 carries for 23 yards, Dylan McDonald was the leading receiver with 4 catches for 52 yards with a TD. Jaiya Garcia led the defense with 8 total tackles in the game. This week the Tigers travel to Fulton Missouri to play Westminster College.

The Cy-Hawk game was played on Saturday in Iowa City and if you like defense then this was a game for you. Iowa scored the first touchdown in the game with just under 5 minutes left in the 4th quarter. Iowa State scored on their first possession with a 23 yard field goal but never scored again. Iowa kicked field goals in the 2nd and 3rd quarter to lead 6-3 until they finally found the end zone on a 2 yard run by Mekhi Sargent to give the final score 13-3. This was the lowest scoring Cy-Hawk game since 2012. Next up for Iowa is hosting UNI and the Cyclones host #6 Oklahoma.

Mt Pleasant Varsity Volleyball traveled to Wilton High School on Saturday to play in a tournament. First match they fell to Iowa Mennonite in 3 sets, next they fell to Winfield-Mt Union in 2 sets (21-14/21-15). In their match against the host team Wilton the Panthers fell in 2 sets (21-7/21-7). Mt Pleasant defeated Midland in their fourth match of the tournament in 2 sets (21-16/21-19). Leading the Panthers in the tournament in kills was Maggie Cristoforo, leading in digs was Lyndi Vantiger, and top blocker was Avery Sutter.

Iowa Wesleyan Cross Country competed in the Les Duke Invitational in Grinnell on Saturday, in the men’s race the Tigers finished 18th with a team score of 463 points which beat Knox College by 23 points. Joel Amor was the top finisher for the men’s team recording a time of 29:00 finishing 44th in team scoring and 58th in individual scoring. For the women’s team they finished 14th and were led by Sierra Howardson who finished 8th in team scoring and 10th in individual with a time of 24:21.

The Tiger men’s soccer team played their home opener yesterday in East Lake Park and won their second game of the season 4-1 over the Coe College Kohawks. Scoring goals were Mariano Mateo, Fabian Arvizu, Carlos Mateo, and Francisco Saldana. Tigers improve their record to 2-1-1 and will play tomorrow at Simpson College.

Iowa Wesleyan Men’s Golf played in the Wartburg Shootout over the weekend. At the end of Day 1 the Tigers finished in 1st with a team score of 306 and +18. At the end of Day 2 Tigers again finished in 1st with a team score of 615 and +47. Blake Forsythe led the team on Day 1 shooting 73 on the day and Jamie Suarez was the leader on Day 2 shooting a 69.

Sports scheduled this week for Mt Pleasant:

Monday: 8th grade volleyball at Washington 4:30pm, 7th grade volleyball vs Washington 4:30pm

JV Football at Washington 6pm

Tuesday: 8th grade football at Keokuk 4:30pm, 7th grade football vs Keokuk 4:30pm

Thursday: 8th grade volleyball vs Ottumwa 4:30pm, 7th grade volleyball at Ottumwa 4:30pm

Middle School/JV/Varsity Cross Country running at Rodeo Park in Fort Madison 5pm

Freshman/JV/Varsity Volleyball vs Keokuk 5:45pm-7:30pm

Freshman football hosting West Hancock 6pm

Friday: Varsity football hosting Ottumwa 7:30pm

Saturday: Varsity volleyball playing a tournament at Ottumwa 8:30am, JV Volleyball hosting a tournament in Panther Gym 9am

The #9 New London Tigers and #4 Holy Trinity Catholic Crusaders collide tonight in an SEI Superconference South Division match at 7:30 p.m. at Shottenkirk Gymnasium in Fort Madison in a match which will go a long way toward shaping the division race and, quite possibly, the road to state.