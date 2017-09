SPORTS SEPTEMBER 10, 2017

Iowa Wesleyan Football team won 41-34 over Crown College on Evans Field in Mt. Pleasant. Tigers are 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

Iowa Hawkeyes won over Iowa State 44-41 in overtime in Ames.

UNI won in overtime over Cal Poly 45-38

The Iowa Wesleyan volleyball team Won 3-1 over MacMurray College

The Iowa Wesleyan University women’s soccer team hosted Mount Mary College Saturday. Tigers won 3-2 victory over the Blue Angels.