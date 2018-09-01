Sports September 1, 2018

The Mt Pleasant Panther football team hit the road last night to Pella to play the #4 ranked Dutch. The Panthers lost their first road game by final score 35-6. The Dutch led at halftime 14-0 and then went up 35-0 to start the continuous clock. The Panthers finally got their first score in the 4th quarter on a 1 yard QB keeper by Zach Beason. All 5 of the Pella touchdowns were scored by Aaron Downs, 4 receiving and 1 rushing. The Panther offense has struggled to find their rhythm in the first two games, last week they scored on another goal line Beason run in the first quarter and then had 6 scoreless quarters until the 4th last night. The Panthers will be looking to jump start the offense next week in their homecoming matchup with the Central Lee Hawks.

For the Mt Pleasant Freshman team they lost last night 36-0 at Pella, and on Thursday night the Panther JV team hosted and defeated the Dutch 22-12.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Burlington 31 – Keokuk 6

Fort Madison 46 – West Burlington Notre Dame 0

Clear-Creek Amana 29 – Fairfield 0

Solon 7 – West Liberty 0 (OT)

Highland 18 – Alburnett 8

West Branch 49 – Wapello 14

HLV Victor 58 – Montezuma 20

New London 42 – Moravia 0

Mediapolis 52 – Central Lee 0

Winfield Mt Union 72 – Tri-County 0

Waco 59 – English Valleys 40

College Football:

-Iowa Wesleyan Tigers hosting Cornell College at 7pm under the lights, tailgate in the parking lot at 6

-Iowa Hawkeyes hosting Northern Illinois, 12:30pm pregame coverage and 2:30pm kickoff on 105.5fm and kilj.com

-Iowa State Cyclones hosting South Dakota State, 5pm pregame coverage and 7pm kickoff on 1130am and kilj.com

Iowa Wesleyan Cross Country ran their first meet yesterday in Indianola. The women’s team finished 3rd out of five and the men’s team ended in 4th out of five. On the women’s team Sierra Howardson, the former Fort Madison Bloodhoud, impressed in her debut finishing as the top individual runner with a time of 16:56 finishing 21 seconds ahead of second place. Allison Norris turned in the next best time for the Tigers and just missed the top 10 with a time of 18:31. The women’s team finished with a team time of 1:52:55 The men’s team finished with a total time of 2:11:27. Joel Amor was the highest finisher for the team with a time of 21:31 and finished 14th. Matt Klundt was just outside of the top 20 and ended with a time of 24:17. Tiger Cross Country will return to action on September 8th when they run in the Les Duke Invitation in Grinnell.

Mt Pleasant Cross Country is running today at Central College in Pellla. Due to potential weather the time has been pushed back from a 10:05am start to 11am. Other schools competing against the Panthers will be Knoxville, Pella Christian, Oskaloosa, Ballard, Bondurant-Farrar, Nevada, North Polk, PCM, Mid-Prairie, Lynnville-Sully, Gilbert, BGM, Baxter, Collins-Maxwell, and AC-GC.

Mt Pleasant Freshman Volleyball is hosting a freshman tournament in Panther Gym this morning. Teams competing include Burlington, Davis County, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Oskaloosa, and Van Buren. The action will be kicking off at 9am.

A highly successful leader in the history of Iowa high school activities, Iowa High School Athletic Association executive director Alan Beste has announced his retirement, effective July 10, 2019. Beste’s retirement caps 30 years of dedicated service to Iowa students and IHSAA member schools. The 62-year-old has been executive director since February 1, 2015.

The final four is set in the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club Men’s Club Championship, in the 10 am semi-finals Saturday Kiley Miller plays Patrick Zelinsky and Bo Vitale plays Mike Wilson. The finals and consolation matches will be played Monday at 10 am at the Mt. Pleasant Country Club.