SPORTS SEPTEMBER 1, 2017

The MPHS volleyball teams played at Fairfield last night.

The freshman teams played first and the Panthers got their 1st win of the season winning in three sets

25-16, 21-25, 15-9.

The Mt. Pleasant JV team fell to Fairfield in two games 22-25 & 12-25.

Then the varsity teams played some close games but the Panthers lost in three sets 22-25, 23-25, 11-25.

There is a freshman volleyball tournament at Mt. Pleasant Panther Gymnasium Saturday. Burlington, Davis County, Ft. Madison, Keokuk, Oskaloosa and Van Buren-Harmony Community are the teams coming to M.P. to compete.

OTHER AREA MATCH SCORES: #6 New London swept Burlington Notre Dame at Father Minett Gymnasium, Notre Dame senior setter Claire Hackenmiller was honored for getting her 2,000th career assist on Tuesday night. Brianna Mettler had 14 kills for the Tigers.

#2 ranked Holy Trinity Catholic rolled over Van Buren-Harmony in 3 games Emily Box recorded 21 kills. West Burlington beat Central Lee 3-2, IMS beat Wapello in 3, Washington beat Keokuk 3-1 and Winfield Mt. Union won over Highland 3-2.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the latest volleyball team poll. Class 5A is led by Cedar Falls, Class 4A has Cedar Rapids Xavier #1, Class 3A has Carroll Kuemper top ranked, Class 2A is led by Dike-New Hartford, Class 1A has Holy Trinity Catholic ranked #2 and New London ranked 6th, Janesville is the top ranked school.

AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR 9/1/17

3A District 5

Mediapolis at Mount Pleasant (fans admitted free if they donate new or gently used shoes to send to Texas flood victims)

Central Lee at Fort Madison (both teams 1-0)

Chariton at Keokuk (both teams looking for 1st win)

Fairfield at Knoxville

Oskaloosa at Grinnell

Regina, Iowa City at Solon

Washington at Mid-Prairie (big rival game for the Demons)

West Branch at West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville

1A District 4

Highland, Riverside at West Liberty

Louisa-Muscatine at Tipton

New London at Van Buren-Harmony Community

Sigourney-Keota at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Winfield-Mt. Union at Wapello (both teams looking for 1st win)

“A” District 6

Cardinal, Eldon at Southeast Warren, Liberty Center

Davis County at Pekin

EIGHT MAN District 5

H-L-V, Victor at Lone Tree

Tri-County at WACO (both teams 0-2, Waco won last year 74-12)

4A District 8

Davenport, North at Burlington

Hurricane Harvey and the major flooding in Houston has been a focal point in the news for the past week. With the amount of people stranded and needing aid, Iowa Wesleyan University and Mount Pleasant Community High School have teamed up to help gather donations to send to those in need.

For tonight’s Mount Pleasant Panthers football game and the(September 9) Iowa Wesleyan University Tigers football game, the schools will offer free admission with the donation of a pair of new or gently used shoes.

After both football games, donations will be sent to Coach Kelvin Sampson at the University of Houston, who will then send the items to organizations to be distributed. If you would like more information, or have other items you would like to be added to the donations, contact Derek Zander at 319.385.6349. The Mt. Pleasant vs Mediapolis Junior Varsity game will kickoff at 5 pm, followed by the varsity at 7:30 pm tomorrow night. Iowa Wesleyan University will kickoff their season at 12 noon on September 9.

Iowa Wesleyan opens the 2017 football season on the road this tomorrow night when they travel to Cornell in Mt. Vernon, Iowa to play football against the Rams who have compiled a solid 17-10 record in Midwest Conference play over the past four seasons under head coach and Iowa Wesleyan graduate Vince Brautigan who is in his 8th season.The Rams have 32 returning lettermen, highlighted by 13 total starters on both sides of the ball. Cornell defeated the Tigers 51-21 at Evans Field last fall.

It’s that time of year when hunting seasons begin. Today the mourning dove season kicks off, State Conservation officer Dan Henderson reminds you to hunt safely and follow all rules and regulations.

As the unofficial end to summer approaches, boaters will experience high volumes of traffic on the waterways and at the boat ramps this weekend. DNR officials are reminding anyone hitting the water this weekend to be aware of their surroundings at all times and practice all common safety measures. Last year over the Labor Day weekend, there were a total of five boating incidents reported, two involving property damage in excess of $2,000 and three incidents with personal injuries. One individual was also arrested for boating while intoxicated over the holiday weekend. Officers remind boaters to boat sober or have a designated driver of the boat.

The unofficial end of the summer holiday remains one of the more popular weekends during the peak camping season. Most of the campsites with electricity in Iowa state parks have been snapped up for weeks ahead of the Labor Day weekend.“We expect our campgrounds to be near capacity for the Labor Day weekend,” said Todd Coffelt, chief of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources State Parks Bureau. “It’s been a good summer, with some outstanding camping weather which looks to continue making for a great weekend.”