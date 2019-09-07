Sports, Saturday, September 7th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

The #10 Mount Pleasant Panthers kept the game close for a half, but the #5 Pella Little Dutch pulled away late as they improved to 2-0 with a 55-20 win last night.

The Panthers got the scoring fest started early on their opening drive when Jack Johnson found paydirt from three yards out for his third rushing touchdown of the season.

Pella would answer on their ensuing drive, with Aaron Downs catapulting into the end-zone from five yards out knotting the score at 7 at the end of the 1st Quarter.

That’s when the game got bananas.

Downs owned the second quarter scoring three times in the frame, from one, thirty-seven and sixty-two yards out giving Pella a 27-7 lead.

The Panthers would answer, however, with a Brody to Brennan Bender 14-yard touchdown cutting the lead to 27-14.

But Pella would counter punch on a Dawson Lee six-yard touchdown scamper.

On the next series, Panther quarterback Brody Bender found Brevin Wilson in the south end-zone cutting the lead to 34-20 at recess and giving Mount Pleasant momentum into the break.

Out of halftime, unfortunately for the Panthers, Pella took over.

Ryan Mace, the Little Dutch backup quarterback, rushed for a score, Logan Shetterly weaved for a 68-yard score from Mace, then in the 4th, Mace hooked up with Josh Warner for his third score of the half.

Mount Pleasant, now 1-1, will travel to Central Lee for their final non-district tune-up next week.

The Little Dutch, 2-0, will take on Norwalk at home next week.

STATS:

Pella:

Ryan Mace — 12-of-19, 263 yards, 2 TDs

Nolan Clayberg — 11 rushes, 111 yards

Aaron Downs — 7 rushes, 135 yards, 4 TDs

Ryan Mace — 8 rushes, 52 yards, 1 TD

Logan Shetterly — 6 receptions, 121 yards, 1 TD

Josh Warner — 1 reception, 27 yards, 1 TD

Other Area/District Scores:

Mediapolis 82, Central Lee 14

Clear Creek-Amana 33, Fairfield 7

Washington 62, Oskaloosa 12

Janesville 63, WACO 56

Solon 48, West Liberty 7

Fort Madison 26, West Burlington 14

Keokuk 47, Burlington 20

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger football team will open up their 2019 season tonight as they travel to take on the Rams of Cornell College.

KILJ will have coverage of tonight’s game beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Kick-off from Mount Vernon is set for 7:00 p.m.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will also be in action this morning from Iowa City.

Air-time on KILJ-FM is set for 9:00 a.m. as the Hawkeyes welcome in the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers.