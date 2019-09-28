Sports, Saturday, September 27th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

After trailing 16-14 into halftime, Mount Pleasant head coach Shawn Striegel said he didn’t make any sweeping adjustments into half number two.

Basically, it was just about flat out execution.

And execute, they did.

The Panthers rolled Fort Madison for 28 unanswered points in half number two en route to a 42-16 rout of the Fort Madison Trojans, last night.

Brody Bender found Rylan Seberg three times in the second half as those two continued to show their confidence in one another.

“They really do have a lot of trust in one another” head coach Shawn Striegel said following the victory.

“They’re a great tandem. It’s almost like they’re thinking similar. They’re always on the same page.”

Jack Johnson got the scoring started for the Panthers early in the first quarter with two rushing touchdowns — but Fairfield rallied back.

After Johnson’s second score, Logan Schafer returned the ensuing kick 88-yards to pay-dirt to the cut the Panther lead in half at 14-7.

Moments later, after a Panther punt, Fairfield quarterback Carter Ferrel hooked up with Landon Kooiker on 4th-and-long to make it a 14-13 game.

The Trojans took the lead with 7.2 to go in the half on a 22-yard field goal, but that was when the Panthers were tired of the tom-foolery.

Logan Bass, Kyle Samples and Klayton Kleinkopf teamed up on the opening drive of the second half — one that featured all running plays — to give the Panthers a lead they would not relinquish.

Mount Pleasant is now 4-1 on the year, they’ve won three straight since losing at home to Pella in week two.

Next week, they’ll take back to the road to battle with the Chiefs of Keokuk.

It’ll be Keokuk’s homecoming.

Other area and notable games as of 10:00 p.m. Saturday night:

Mediapolis 14, Wapello 10

Indianola 56, Ottumwa 0

#8 Washington 49, Keokuk 6

#2 Solon 45, Fort Madison 7

Iowa City Liberty 28, Clear Creek-Amana 21

Mid-Prairie 60, Central Lee 7

WACO and Iowa Valley to play Monday

College Football:

It’s homecoming today for the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers as they look to get into the win column with a date with Minnesota-Morris.

Wesleyan is coming off a home loss against the Blue Jays from Westminster, 35-7.

Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. from Evans Field.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones are also back on the gridiron.

Iowa is playing host to the Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee State while the Clones are opening up Big 12 play on the road against the well-coached Baylor Bears.

The Hawkeyes will kick at 11:00 a.m., you’ll be able to hear it right here on KILJ-FM beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Iowa State will kick-off in Waco at 2:30 p.m., that game will be aired on KILJ-AM.