Sports, Saturday, September 26th

Sports, Saturday, September 26thWritten by Nathan Bloechl on September 26, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
New London Rolls Past Winfield, Other Area Scores:
New London recorded four touchdowns by sophomore quarterback Blaise Porter as the Tigers rolled to a 38-0 win last night over Winfield-Mount Union, encapsulating a homecoming weekend.
New London jumped out to an 8-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
Porter ran for touchdowns of 17, 56, and 27 yards, while throwing for a 27-yard score to cap off the New London scoring.
The win improved the Tigers to 4-1, while Winfield-Mount Union fell to 3-2.
New London is set to take on Tri-County next weekend at home, meanwhile, Winfield-Mount Union will do battle with English Valleys.
Kickoff for both games is set for 7:00 p.m.
Other area and regional games last night included:
- Fort Madison 55, Burlington 7
- The Bloodhounds scored the final 48 points of the game for their first win at Burlington since 1966.
- Williamsburg 24, Mid-Prairie 8
- Louisa-Muscatine 43, Van Buren County 12
- Wapello 49, Columbus 7
- Sigourney-Keota 49, Pekin 0
- Washington 68, Fairfield 20
- Mediapolis 44, Cardinal 8
Of course the big news in the area is the cancellation of Mount Pleasant-Keokuk.
The cancellation from the district comes with an abundance of caution due to potential COVID-19 exposures and/or positive test results.
The outlook of the rest of the season will be “clearer” by then, Lamm explained.
Mount Pleasant entered tonight 2-2.
They will hopefully resume their season next weekend at Fort Madison.
Super Conference Volleyball Tournament Begins Tonight:
The Southeast Iowa Super Conference will hold their Round of 6 tonight at SCC, crowning a conference champion in the process.
The top seed tonight is #1 (1A) Holy Trinity.
The Crusaders will await the winner of the 4-5 matchup between Winfield-Mount Union and West Burlington.
New London is the second seed.
Like Holy Trinity, the Tigers have a bye to the second round.
They’ll scrap with the winner of WACO-Central Lee.
Iowa State Readies for Big-12 Scrap with TCU:
The Iowa State football team is back in action this afternoon, as they aim to improve to 1-1 after a brutal 31-14 loss to open their season against Louisiana.
Today they’ll scrap against former Lewis Central (IA) standout quarterback Max Duggan — who is fully recovered from an off-season that was mired in a heart condition that was diagnosed late.
Duggan has since been cleared.
This afternoon’s game is set to begin on KILJ-FM and AM at 10:30 a.m. for the Cyclone Kickoff Show.
Kickoff from Fort Worth is scheduled for 12:30 p.m
UNI Football Releases 2021 Spring Schedule:
The Northern Iowa football team will open the 2021 football season at home on February 20th against Illinois State, the school has announced.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference unveiled the conference schedules on Thursday for the delayed season.
After opening at home, the Panthers go to South Dakota for a Friday night game on February 26th. On March 6th, they return home to meet Missouri State before three straight road games at Western Illinois, Southern Illinois and Youngstown State.
After a bye week on April 3rd, UNI welcomes North Dakota State and South Dakota State on April 10th and 17th, respectively.