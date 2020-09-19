Sports, Saturday, September 19th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Willis Goes Wild, Leads Washington to 41-27 “W”:

Washington quarterback Trashaun Willis accounted for six scores — three through the air and three on the ground — as the #6 Demons rolled past Mount Pleasant 41-27 at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex last night, spoiling Mount Pleasant’s homecoming festivities.

The Demons were gifted with exquisite field position right out of the gates, as Panther quarterback Jack Johnson fumbled on the game’s first play from scrimmage, setting Washington up at the Panther 25-yard line.

Five plays later, Willis ran in his first score to give the Demons first blood.

Following a Panther punt, Willis led Washington on a 10-play, 76-yard march that was capped off by a 28-yard passing strike to Ethan Patterson, his first of two touchdown grabs in the first quarter.

Mount Pleasant clawed back into the game late into the second quarter on a Jack Johnson three-yard rushing touchdown that put the exclamation mark on an 11-play drive that took just over 7:00 off the clock, cutting the Demon lead to 21-7 at half.

Out of the break Washington grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck, as Trashaun Willis scampered in for a 30-yard rushing touchdown and found Spencer Sotelo for a 17-yard passing score giving the Demons a 34-7 advantage.

Mount Pleasant tried to rally, however.

The Panthers scored the game’s next 13 points on a Jack Johnson 54-yard run and a Brevin Wilson 29-yard touchdown reception.

But the Demons, to their credit, put the game on ice when Willis scampered in for his third rushing touchdown — this time from four yards out — giving Washington a 41-20 lead.

The Panthers added a late score on a Jack Johnson to Brennan Bender 51-yard score, but the Demons recovered the onside kick and were able to knee out the clock.

The loss dropped Mount Pleasant to 2-2 on the year, while Washington improved to 4-0.

The Panthers will regroup this week before traveling to Keokuk for a district matchup next Friday.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Other area scores last night:

Winfield-Mount Union 28, Iowa Valley 12

A happy homecoming for the Wolves, who improved to 3-1 on the year — their best start to a season since the 2015 season. Cam Buffington carried the rock 16 times for 195 yards, accounting for all four Winfield touchdowns. They’ll look to keep the good times rolling when they travel to New London, next Friday night.

New London 54, Lone Tree 26

New London got back into the win column, blowing past Lone Tree 54-26. The Tigers outscored Lone Tree 26-6 in the second half, improving to 3-1 following last weeks defeat by #4 Montezuma. New London will square off with Winfield-Mount Union next Friday in what should be a very entertaining matchup between Henry County rivals.

WACO 44, Moravia 13

WACO snapped a two-game losing skid, as they cruised by Moravia last night 44-13. The Warriors jumped out to a 25-0 halftime lead to improve their ledger to 2-2 on the season. WACO will battle Tri-County on the road next week Friday.

Other area games:

Columbus 49, Highland 27

Fort Madison 21, Keokuk 14

Cardinal 43, Louisa-Muscatine 8

Sigourney-Keota 48, Van Buren County 13

Fairfield 16, Burlington 15

Boys’ Results from Thursday’s Timm Lamb Invite:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ cross country team finished 5th overall in Class A of the 49th Annual Timm Lamb Invitational, receiving top-20 finishes from Luke Ryon and Ben Carthey Thursday night.

Ryon ran 18:11.1 for 15th overall, while freshman Ben Carthey ran 18:14.9 for 16th.

Lance Sobaski of Washington took home the individual title, finishing in a robust 16:42.8.

Muscatine took home the team title in Class A.

The Muskies had the overall 4th, 5th, 7th, 13th and 20th finishers, besting second place Fort Madison by 14 points.

In Class B, the top-ranked (2A) Danville-New London boys’ absolutely crushed the competition with Alexander Julian placing 1st, Seth Bailey finished second, Rylan Martin 3rd, Oliver Sowell 4th and Allen Bonnesen placed 5th.

Danville-New London had a meet low 15 points, taking down second place Columbus Community by 45.

Winfield-Mount Union finished third, while Mediapolis took fourth.

Central Lee placed sixth as a team.

Julian clocked in at 16:29.2 — a time good enough to win the Class A race.

The junior is squarely inside the top-10 of the latest iteration of the IATC Individual Cross Country rankings.

Area Volleyball Busy Today with Tournaments Galore:

Both the Southeast Conference and the Southeast Iowa Super Conference will have teams playing today in various tournaments around southeast Iowa.

Starting with Mount Pleasant — the Panthers will travel to Ottumwa this morning to do battle with Albia — a team they beat Thursday, 3-1 — Burlington, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Fairfield and Washington.

Volleyball will get underway at Ottumwa at 8:00 a.m. this morning.

Also hosting a tournament this morning will be Keokuk.

The Chiefs will welcome in Central Lee, top-ranked (1A) Holy Trinity, #3 (1A) New London and Notre Dame in a loaded slate.

Action at Keokuk High School will begin at 9:00 a.m. this morning.