Sports, Saturday, October 5th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Football:

Another week, another dominant performance by the Mount Pleasant Panther football team.

The Panthers jumped out to a 17-7 lead and added on late rolling to a 47-7 win at Keokuk last night.

Mount Pleasant outscored the Chiefs 30-0 in the second thanks in large part to a passing game that found it’s footing.

Chase Williamson was the beneficiary of the air attack this week, securing three catches for 139 yards and a touchdown, including a 67-yard score that stretched the lead to 27-7 in the third quarter.

Senior quarterback Brody Bender completed 10-of-24 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns — the one to Williamson — and one apiece to Jack Johnson and brother Brennan Bender.

Johnson was a beast in the win last night, coming back a week later from a knee injury, Johnson had 157 yards on 26 total touches and two scores.

Logan Bass was equally as good for the Panthers rushing 15 times for 99 yards and a score.

All told, the Panthers out-gained the Chiefs 421-174.

The defense was again stingy with Keegan Kohorst and Brevin Wilson leading the way.

Wilson has morphed into a defensive centerpiece over the last handful of weeks picking off three passes this week including a pick-six.

He’s now picked off four passes in the last two games.

With the win, the Panthers have now won four straight and sit at 5-1 (2-0) and will look to protect the home turf next week when they host Solon.

Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

Full Stats :

Passing:

Bender, Brody: 10-24, 204 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT

Rushing:

Johnson, Jack: 22 att, 111 yards, 1 TD

Bass, Logan: 15 att, 99 yards, 1 TD

Kleinkopf, Klayton: 1 att, 4 yards

Molle, Grifen: 2 att, 3 yards

Receiving:

Williamson, Chase: 3 rec, 139 yards, 1 TD

Johnson, Jack: 4 rec, 46 yards, 1 TD

Bender, Brennan: 1 rec, 12 yards, 1 TD

Wilson, Brevin: 2 rec, 7 yards

Other area scores from last night:

#2 Solon 35, #8 Washington 20

Fort Madison 23, Fairfield 16 2OT First win for Fort Madison over Fairfield in 19 years

Albia 49, Central Lee 18

Mediapolis 69, Columbus 6

Johnson 45, Ottumwa 7

Highland 25, Pekin 24

Durant 33, Cardinal 21

Sigourney-Keota 60, Van Buren 0

HLV 45, WACO 42

New London 78, English Valleys 20

Lone Tree 62, Winfield-Mount Union 32

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan football team will aim for their first win of the 2019 season this afternoon when they take on Crown College in Minneapolis.

Wesleyan is 0-4 on the year, while Crown checks in at 1-3 with their lone win coming over Beloit College.

The Tigers let one slip through their fingers last week in a 28-21 loss at home against Minnesota-Morris.

This afternoon’s game will kick at 1:00 p.m.