Sports, Saturday, October 3rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant Stumbles Big in District Matchup:

The Mount Pleasant Panther football team fell behind 14-7 and Fort Madison never looked back as the Bloodhounds rolled to a 44-7 win last night at Fort Madison High School.

Landes Williams accounted for all five touchdowns for Fort Madison as they improved to 5-1 this year.

Williams opened the scoring in the first half connecting with Brock Califf on a 52-yard touchdown. Williams followed that up with his first of three rushing touchdowns and the rout was on for the Bloodhounds.

Mount Pleasant got on the board late in the first quarter on a three-yard touchdown rush by Avery Scanridge, his second on the season.

Xander Wellman was 3-for-3 on field goals for the Bloodhounds as well, encapsulating a near-perfect night for Fort Madison.

The win was the first over Mount Pleasant since 2013.

Fort Madison will close their season at home next Friday against Fairfield.

Mount Pleasant slipped to 2-3 and will attempt to close their season on high note playing host to Burlington at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex next Friday night.

You can listen, as always, on KILJ-FM 105.5.

Other area scores last night:

Keokuk 52, Fairfield 22

Lisbon 52, Highland 6

Iowa City Regina 47, Columbus 22

Pekin 38, Louisa-Muscatine 12

Sigourney-Keota 31, Mediapolis 14

Belle Plaine 28, Mid-Prairie 21

Montezuma 55, WACO 20

English Valleys 32, Winfield-Mount Union 12

New London, Burlington Host Home Invites:

The No. 8 (1A) New London Tiger volleyball team is set to host a very competitive home invite today at New London High School.

Coming to New London today will be English Valleys, Highland, Louisa-Muscatine, Mid-Prairie, Van Buren County, West Burlington/Notre Dame and Winfield-Mount Union.

Volleyball action will begin at 9:00 a.m. at New London High School.

Meanwhile in Burlington, the Grayhounds will host several programs in a JV tournament.

The Mount Pleasant Panthers will be there, along with Davenport West, Fort Madison, Galesburg, Iowa City West, Keokuk, Mediapolis and Notre Dame.

Similarly to the New London tournament, the JV tournament in Burlington featuring Mount Pleasant, will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Iowa State, Oklahoma to Duel in Ames:

The Iowa State Cyclones will look to keep the good times rolling tonight when they welcome in the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners for a Big 12 duel.

Iowa State is fresh off a 37-34 win over TCU in Fort Worth last weekend, one in which saw them get sophomore running back Breece Hall going with three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma had a full-scale meltdown in the second half when they stumbled to Kansas State 38-35.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler threw three picks in that loss to K-State and the Cylcones will need to make him uncomfortable as possible to pull off another upset over the Sooners.

The matchup will kick at 6:30 p.m. and coverage on KILJ-AM will begin at 4:30 p.m. with Cyclone Tailgate Show.