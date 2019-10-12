Sports, Saturday, October 12th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

The Solon Spartans jumped out to a 35-0 lead and never looked back as theY defeated the Mount Pleasant Panthers at home last night 35-14.

Two first half turnovers doomed the Mount Pleasant offense which directly lead to fourteen Solon points.

Northern Iowa recruit Jace Andregg got the Spartans on the board in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run, just moments after stuffing Jack Johnson on a 4th-and-1 run play at the Solon 40-yard line.

Senior running back Seamus Poynton added to the Spartan lead in the second quarter with a pair of touchdown runs, one from eight yards and the other from nine yards out.

Mount Pleasant forced a turnover to immediately begin the 3rd quarter but could not capitalize on the short field, eventually turning it back over to Solon.

That’s when their star quarterback and North Dakota State recruit Cam Miller took over.

Miller rushed for two short-yardage third quarter touchdowns to put the game out of reach.

The senior gunslinger was in full control at the helm for #2 Solon.

Miller finished 13-for-17 for 193 yards, adding 14 rushes for 74 yards and the two scores.

South Dakota State recruit A.J. Coons finished with three catches for 45 yards on the evening.

Mount Pleasant’s Brody Bender completed 13-of-22 passes for 95 yards and one score — to Brevin Wilson in the 4th quarter — but two interceptions.

Logan Bass added the second 4th quarter touchdown for the Panthers on a 47-yard scamper.

Bass ended the night with 17 rushes for 131 yards and a score.

All told, the scoreboard was probably not indicative of how close the game really was for the most part. Solon out-gained Mount Pleasant, but the Panthers also had more time of possession than the Spartans.

Despite the loss, the Panthers control their own destiny into the Class 3A playoffs.

With a win next week at home over Fort Madison, Mount Pleasant can likely set-up a winner take all bout with Washington in the regular season finale.

That would almost surely get the Panthers into the field as wild card by virtue of their RPI, but, of course, nothing is final and things remain fluid.

Mount Pleasant is now 5-2 on the season and 2-1 in district action.

Other area games on this week’s slate:

New London 52, Winfield-Mount Union 14 (Winfield’s Homecoming)

Mediapolis 60, Wilton 6

Wapello 57, Van Buren 14

Williamsburg 49, Central Lee 7

Washington 36, Fort Madison 7

Keokuk 61, Fairfield 0

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tigers will try to get into the win column today when they take on Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Wesleyan is coming off a 35-0 loss to Crown College last Saturday.

Kick-off is set for 12:00 p.m.

The Iowa State Cyclones are at West Virginia today, as well.

Kick-off is set for 3:00 p.m. on KILJ-AM with coverage beginning at 1:00 p.m.

And the #17 Iowa Hawkeyes will try to upset the #10 Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium tonight.

The Hawks fell last week in Ann Arbor, 10-3 to Michigan.

Kick-off is under the lights tonight, set for 6:30 p.m. on KILJ-FM.