Sports, Saturday, October 10th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Panthers Strike Early, Often in 42-16 Rout of Burlington; Other Area Scores:

The Mount Pleasant football team scored early and often as they ended their regular season with a bang, defeating Burlington 42-16 last night.

Klayton Kleinkopf got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 23-yard touchdown rush, a lead Mount Pleasant would never give up.

His backfield mate Avery Scandridge scored just minutes later on a five-yard run as the Panthers extended their lead to 14-3.

In the second quarter, the Panthers added two more rushing scores, one from senior Grifen Molle from 10-yards out and the other an electrifying 65-yard scamper by senior quarterback Jack Johnson, who returned to the starting lineup following a coronavirus caused sit-out last Friday against Fort Madison.

Leading 28-10 at recess, the Panthers jumped the Greyhounds in the third quarter, scoring on a 43-yard interception return for a touchdown by Chase Williamson.

Five minutes later, Williamson scored again — this time on a 3o-yard scoring strike from Jack Johnson to put the Panthers up 42-10 and effectively end all hope for Burlington.

The win improved Mount Pleasant to 3-3 on the season, while Burlington slipped to 1-5.

The Panthers now will await their fate in the 2020 Postseason Pairings, which should be announced at noon today.

Mount Pleasant officials believe their most likely scenario would be a first-round date with Keokuk, though nothing is certain.

First-round action will be next Friday at night, we’ll have coverage on KILJ-FM.

Other area scores last night:

New London 62, Twin Cedars 12

Fort Madison 55, Fairfield 12

Williamsburg 59, Central Lee 0

Winfield-Mount Union 42, WACO 28

Lisbon 52, Wapello 28

Sigourney-Keota 68, Cardinal 8

Pekin 42, Van Buren 21

Washington 62, Keokuk 8

Seeding Protocol Update:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released their playoff overview for the upcoming football postseason.

First and second round playoff pod assignments are slated to be released today at 12:00 PM. Third round and quarterfinal pods will be released Saturday, October 24th at the same time.

All schools are eligible for the playoffs this year, and the IHSAA will “assign teams to pods throughout the postseason” with “geography and district placement…key determinants in pod assignments.”

Be sure to turn to KILJ.com later today for updated seeds.

IGHSAU Announces Regional Pairings:

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the 2020 State Volleyball Pairings for our 1A, 2A and 4A programs here in the KILJ-area.

In Class 1A, the lot of our programs will compete in Region 5.

The first round will begin on Monday, October 19th.

Opening round action will pit:

Lone Tree at Highland, with the winner getting Holy Trinity. The Crusaders have a first round bye.

Hillcrest Academy at Winfield-Mount Union

Wapello at Burlington Notre Dame

Sigourney at WACO

For the first time in what feels like forever, the Girls’ Union has split New London and Holy Trinity, avoiding a top-10 collision in a Region Final.

New London will compete in Class 1A Region 8.

Their first round matchup, also on Monday, October 19th, will be against Moulton-Udell at home.

The top-seed in Region 5 is Southeast Warren, they’ll get the winner of Diagonal and East Union.

In Class 2A, Mediapolis will open their postseason push at home against Danville in Region 8.

Should the Bullettes’ prevail they’ll earn a trip to West Branch.

Durant is the top-seed who will await the winner of a scrap between Pekin and Columbus.

In 4A, Mount Pleasant will compete in Region 8.

There the Panthers will have a first-round tango with Fort Madison on October 20th.

Should they win, they’ll earn a date with Burlington on the 22nd.

North Scott is the top seed in Region 8 — they’ll await the winner of Fairfield-Keokuk, also on October 20th.

Iowa State Tries to Stay Hot, Win Third Consecutive:

The Iowa State Cyclone football team will look to stay hot this afternoon when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Clones are coming off an impressive 37-31 win over then No. 18 Oklahoma.

Iowa State checks in this week — in both the AP and Coaches Poll — at No. 24.

Kickoff from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames is set for 2:30 p.m.

Coverage on KILJ-AM will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the Cyclone Kickoff Show.