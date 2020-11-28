Sports, Saturday, November 28th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Iowa Defense Tightens, Hawks Win Fourth Straight:

The Iowa defense sealed the game, as the Hawkeye football won their fourth consecutive matchup yesterday in a 26-20 victory over Nebraska.

Tyler Goodson carried the ball 30 times for 111 yards while Spencer Petras added 193 yards passing and a score, while Mekhi Sergeant had the other.

Preseason All-American kicker Keith Duncan booted four field goals to cap off the scoring for Iowa.

Nebraska had a chance to at least tie the game in the waning stages of the fourth quarter, but Chauncey Gholston forced a fumble on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez to put the game on ice.

Iowa scored the final 13 points of the game.

The win moves the Hawkeyes to 4-2 on the season while Nebraska flops to 1-4.

The Hawkeyes will travel to Illinois next weekend for a matchup with the Fighting Illini. Game time is still TBD, but you’ll be able to listen on KILJ-FM next Saturday regardless.

Cyclones Clinch a Spot in Big 12 Title Game:

The Iowa State football team clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game yesterday, securing an impressive, come from behind 23-20 win over No. 20 Texas in Austin yesterday.

After falling behind 10-0 early, Brock Purdy rallied the Clones to 16 of the games’ final 23 points to improve to 7-2.

Purdy finished 25-of-36 for 312 yards and one touchdown, while Heisman candidate tailback Breece Hall carried the ball 20 times for 91 yards and the go ahead score with under 1:00 minute remaining.

Texas had a chance to tie the game at the final horn, but Cameron Dicker missed from 58-yards to seal the deal for the red-hot Cyclones.

Iowa State, now 7-1 in the conference, will close out their regular season with a home date against West Virginia next Saturday.

Kickoff time is TBD.

In-State College Hoops Roundup:

Iowa 103, Southern 76

National Player of the Year candidate Luka Garza cooked Southern for 41 first half points as the No. 5 Iowa men’s basketball team rolled to a 103-76 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena yesterday afternoon.

Garza finished 14-of-15 from the field and added nine boards and three blocks to his line, as well.

Joe Wieskamp added 16 points and seven boards for the Hawks, who improved to 2-0.

They’ll scrap with Western Illinois this Thursday night, tipoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.

Drake 69, South Dakota 53

Drake won their second in a row as they defeated the Coyotes of South Dakota 69-53 last night.

Joseph Yesufu tallied 14 points, three boards, three dimes and three steals to lead the Bulldog attack.

Both Shanquan Hemphill and Garrett Sturtz chipped in with 13 points apiece for Drake who improved to 2-0.

The Bulldogs will head back to the Knapp Center on Thursday, where they’ll put their undefeated record on the line against the University of Omaha.

They’ll tip at 7:00 p.m.

Utah State 82, UNI 71

The UNI Panther men dropped their third consecutive matchup to start the year, this time a double-digit, 82-71 loss to the Aggies of Utah State.

AJ Green was superb despite the loss, registering 24 points and five glassers, while Bowen Born and James Betz both added 14 points apiece.

UNI will have to stew on their three losses for quite some time, too.

They’ll next be in action on December 9th, when they travel to take on the Spiders of Richmond University.

Tipoff time is still TBD.