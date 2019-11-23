Sports, Saturday, November 23rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Football:

Yesterday wrapped up State Championship week at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls as 1A, Class 2A and Class 4A all crowned their champions.

Thursday’s results:

Eight-Player

#3 Don Bosco, Gilbertville 35, Audubon 19

Class A

#1 West Hancock, Britt, 21 vs. #5 Grundy Center 17

Class 3A

#2 Western Dubuque 37, #1 Solon 17.

Friday’s results:

Class 1A

#5 West Lyon, Inwood 50, Van Meter 14

Class 2A

#4 OABCIG 37, #1 Waukon 12

Class 4A

#3 Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. 21, 1 Valley, W.D.M. 16

College Football:

Former New London Tiger and 2018 State Champion Darius Whaley and his Wartburg Knight Football team are all set to make the trip east to battle Hope College today in the first round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs.

They’ll kick today at 11:00 a.m. (CDT).

Wartburg were co-champions of the American Rivers Conference.

Former Mount Pleasant standout Pat Canby and his #4 Grand View Viking football team will look to keep the undefeated season alive today when they take on Concordia in the first round of the NAIA football playoffs.

Kickoff is slated for noon from Duke Williams Stadium in Des Moines.

Meanwhile, both Iowa and Iowa State are in action today at home.

Iowa will welcome in Lovie Smith and the upstart Illinois Fighting Illini for an 11:00 a.m. kick.

The Hawkeyes are searching for win number eight.

The Iowa State Cyclones, fresh off a huge win over Tom Herman’s Texas Longhorns, will take on the legendary Mad Hatter Les Miles and Kansas Jayhawks.

Kickoff from Ames is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

Both games can be heard on KILJ, with the Hawkeyes on the FM dial and the Cyclones on the AM.

Prep Basketball:

The Winfield-Mount Union Lady Wolves picked up a huge opening season win when they knocked off New London 49-46, last night.

Jami Wilkerson paced Winfield with 18 points, while Kaetyn Townsley chipped in with seven.

Recent DMACC softball signee Layney Loyd led the offensive attack for New London with 18 points and 13 boards.

Marah Hartrick added 15, in the loss.

Winfield, now 1-0, will take on #14 Mediapolis on the road Tuesday, while New London will entertain Davis County later tonight.

In other local action, the Fort Madison Bloodhounds also opened their season with a bang, earning an upset victory over #15 Centerville, 48-36.

Camille Kruse poured in 14 points to lead the upset for the Bloodhounds, who will take on Ottumwa in Ottumwa, Tuesday.