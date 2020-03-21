Sports, Saturday, March 21st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Wrestling:

Iowa junior Spencer Lee has been named a finalist for the 2020 WIN Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s most dominant college wrestler.

Lee was the top-seed at the 2020 NCAA Championships, putting together an 18-0 record on his way to the 125-pound Big Ten championship.

He was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Year, outscoring his 18 opponents this season 234-18.

He scored bonus points in 17 of 18 wins, recorded four first-period falls and nine technical falls, and averaged 5.0 team points per match.

Only four of his 18 matches went the entire seven minutes. Lee was 5-0 in the month of January with five technical falls. He outscored those five opponents 84-1.

Lee is one of eight finalists for an award that considers seven pieces of criteria: record, number of pins, dominance, past credentials, quality of competition, sportsmanship/citizenship, and heart.

The winner is determined by fan vote and the Hodge Trophy Voting Committee.

This year’s finalists include Lee, West Virginia sophomore Noah Adams (197), Northwestern junior Ryan Deakin (157), Princeton sophomore Pat Glory (125), Stanford freshman Shane Griffith (165), Ohio State senior Kollin Moore (197), Minnesota sophomore Gable Steveson (285) and Cornell senior Charles Tucker (133).

College Basketball:

Another day, another honor for Iowa big man Luka Garza. Yesterday Garza picked up an AP All-American honor as he surges towards what looks like the NCAA Player of the Year.

Garza is joined on the first team by Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and Payton Pritchard of Oregon.

Garza was on 63 of the 65 first team ballots after scoring 23.9 points per game, grabbing 9.8 rebounds per contest and shooting 54% from the floor.

The Associated Press is one of four outlets used by the NCAA to determine its consensus All-America teams (AP, National Association of Basketball Coaches, United States Basketball Writers Association, and Sporting News).

Garza was named to the first-team All-America squad by Sporting News last week with USBWA and the NABC expected to make their announcements next week.

Garza joins Murray Wier (1948) and Charles Darling (1952) as the only Hawkeyes named AP First-Team All-Americans.

Second team honors went to Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike of Kansas, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, Malachi Flynn of San Diego State and Duke’s Vernon Carey.

Tre Jones of Duke, Baylor’s Jared Butler, Jordan Nwora of Louisville, Jalen Smith from Maryland and Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev are on the third team.

Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski was among the honorable mention All-American choices.

CBS Sports Network has announced they will re-air 30 memorable NCAA Tournament games from March 21st through 29th.

The schedule of games today is as follows:

Saturday, March 21st

11:00 AM: North Carolina vs. Georgetown (1982 Championship)

1:00 PM: NC State vs. Houston (1983 Championship)

3:00 PM: Duke vs. Kentucky (1992 Elite 8)

Games replayed tomorrow include:

Sunday, March 22nd

11:00 AM: Memphis vs. Kansas (2008 Championship)

1:00 PM: Texas Tech vs. Virginia (2019 Championship)

3:00 PM: Villanova vs. North Carolina (2016 Championship)

5:00 PM: Virginia vs. UMBC (2018 First Round)

At-Home Workout:

And with gyms, spin classes and other various fitness outlets closed up currently here’s a good way to get a workout in at home right now, per several various health magazines.

Crunches

Push-ups (all variations: wide-set, diamond, staggered, etc.)

Planks

Squats

Lunges

Wall sits

Burpees

Most, if not all, the fitness outlets say running or walking outdoors is also a great way to stay in shape during this time.

What are your ways to fresh without the gym?