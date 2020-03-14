Sports, Saturday, March 14th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Softball:

The Iowa Wesleyan softball finished up their trip to Myrtle Beach on Friday splitting a pair of games against Fitchburg State and Norwich University.

In game one, senior right-hander Morgan Christner hurled a complete-game no-hitter in an 8-0 win over Fitchburg State.

Christner was nearly perfect allowing just one base-runner — on a walk, while striking out ten batters.

It was the New London alum’s fourth win of the season accompanied with a microscopic 0.21 ERA.

In game two, Emma McDanel took the loss for the Tigers in a 9-1 loss to Norwich.

Breanna Metler had the lone RBI for Wesleyan, who finished the week 5-5.

Now Wesleyan softball — and all spring athletics — will go on hiatus until April 3rd due to COVID-19 concerns.

Every effort will be made to reschedule varsity contests that are postponed between now and April 3rd.

In addition, all athletic facilities on Iowa Wesleyan’s campus, including the weight room, fitness center, Old Gymnasium, walking track, and Ruble Arena are closed to the public, effective March 16th at 5:00 pm.

Housing, dining services, and essential campus functions will remain open. Any student-athlete who does not feel comfortable being on campus will be supported in their decision to remain home.

Health screenings will occur regularly to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, faculty and staff, as well as the community of Mount Pleasant.

College Sports:

The good news is that the NCAA has announced eligibility relief will be in place for those in spring sports.

Thursday, the NCAA announced the cancellation of winter and spring sports championships, effectively ending the season for those in spring sports very early in the season.

The Division I Council Coordination Committee released a statement on Friday saying:

“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athlete who participated in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”

Prep Basketball:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association boys’ state basketball tournament finished up yesterday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Here’s a look at the full results:

CLASS 1A Championship :

Wapsie Valley 65, Bishop Garrigan 53

CLASS 2A Championship :

Boyden-Hull 64, North Linn 51

CLASS 3A Consolation:

Clear Creek-Amana 76, Ballard 73 (OT)

CLASS 3A Championship:

Norwalk 70, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68

CLASS 4A Consolation:

Cedar Falls 65, Ankeny Centennial 58

CLASS 4A Championship:

Ankeny 78, Waukee 70