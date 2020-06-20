Sports, Saturday, June 20th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball, Softball Washed Out as Storms Roll Through SE Iowa:

Yesterday’s baseball and softball regional slate, well, was entirely wiped out as storms rolled through much of southeast Iowa last night. For Mount Pleasant it didn’t change much, as the Panthers have off until Monday.

Super Conference teams, who have played four games in four nights since Monday, got a much deserved night off.

Action will pick back up next week.

Here’s an extended look at KILJ’s Broadcast Schedule next week.

Tuesday, June 23 — New London Baseball at Iowa City Regina — 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24th — Mount Pleasant Softball at New London — 7:00 p.m.

Of course all games can be heard on KILJ-FM 105.5 and online at KILJ.com.

IHSAA Announces Postseason Districts for 1A, 2A:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the Class 1 and 2A postseason districts.

Regional teams in 1A are paired in Class 1A-District 8.

The teams in that pod include:

Columbus Community

Highland, Riverside

Hillcrest Academy

Lisbon

Lone Tree

New London

Notre Dame

Wapello

Winfield-Mt. Union

The bracket will be seeded out based on the the final regular season records of each team.

In Class 2A, regional teams have been grouped in Class 2A-Region 10.

That region includes 2019 State Qualifier Central Lee and the following:

Danville

Louisa-Muscatine

Mediapolis

Van Buren Community

West Burlington

KILJ, as always, will be your home for postseason baseball and softball all July.

Former Hawkeye LB Finds New Home at Baylor:

The son of former Iowa Football strength coach Chris Doyle has found his new football playing home.

Yesterday it was reported that linebacker Dillon Doyle will be transferring to Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

Doyle announced his transfer just days before the university and his father reached a “separation agreement” after allegations of racial disparities in the football program were unearthed.

Doyle, who played in 13 games this past year with 23 tackles and a forced fumble, will have to sit out the 2020 season and have two seasons of eligibility.

PGA Tour Sees First Positive COVID Case:

And in national sports, after going through their first tournament back unscathed health-wise, yesterday the PGA announced their first golfer who has tested positive for COVID-19.

PGA Tour member Nick Watney withdrew from the RBC Heritage Classic prior to the second round after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, prior to arriving at the tournament, the PGA said Watney indicated he had symptoms consistent with the illness and after consulting with a tour physician, was administered a test and found to be positive.

A total of 369 individuals (players, caddies, essential personnel) underwent on-site testing prior to the start of the tournament, with zero positive results outside of his.