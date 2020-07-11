Sports, Saturday, July 11th

Sports, Saturday, July 11thWritten by Nathan Bloechl on July 11, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
New London Baseball Readies for Playoff Opener:
Fresh off a second-place finish in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference South Division, the New London Tiger baseball team (12-3) will host the Wapello Arrows tonight in a Class 1A-Substate 4 First Round match-up at Prottsman Field.
New London, winners of six straight, will try to advance to the second round, where they’ll either take on Lisbon or Cardinal at New London.
The Tigers’ last loss came on June 29th against then ranked Burlington Notre Dame.
Their opponent this evening, the Arrows of Wapello, will enter Saturday’s tilt with a record of 3-8.
You can listen to tonight’s game on KILJ-FM 105.5 or online at kilj.com.
First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m, coverage on KILJ will begin at 6:45.
Mount Pleasant Cruises by E-B-F in Non-Con Win:
The Mount Pleasant baseball team rallied for four runs in the 5th inning as they improved to 13-6 in a 6-1 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont last night at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.
The win for Mount Pleasant kept pace with Burlington High, as the two teams were crowned co-champions of the Southeast Conference.
The Panthers will close their season at home next Monday against Solon.
They’ll open their postseason next Friday at home against Fort Madison.
KILJ will have coverage of Mount Pleasant-Fort Madison on Friday beginning at 6:50 p.m. — first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Winfield Advances in Play-In Round Win:
Winfield-Mount Union scored four runs in the first two innings as they snuck past Columbus 7-6 in a Class 1A play-in play-off matchup.
The Wolves will advance to take on the Nikes of Burlington Notre Dame tonight in a first round tilt in Burlington.
The win for Winfield improved the Wolves to 2-10 — Columbus ended their season 0-9.
Winfield and Notre Dame will have a 7:00 p.m. first pitch, this evening.
Other regional baseball scores tonight included:
Burlington 16, Fairfield 5
Burlington 5, Fairfield 0
Clear Creek-Amana 13, Washington 3
Iowa Hires Binns as Director of Equality for Collegiate Sports:
Broderick Binns, a former University of Iowa football player who has served on the Hawkeye football staff for the past six years, has been named Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Iowa Athletics.
The announcement was made Friday by Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta.
Binns was named director of player development for Iowa football in April, 2016. A four-year football letterman at Iowa, Binns served on the Iowa coaching staff as a graduate assistant coach in 2014 and 2015, assisting with Hawkeye special teams.
Along with his role with Iowa football, Binns played an instrumental role in spearheading the Iowa Athletics Diversity Taskforce, diversity initiatives for student-athletes, and educational trainings for coaches and staff over the past year.
He was named Interim Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in August, 2019 when the position was created.