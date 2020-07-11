Sports, Saturday, July 11th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

New London Baseball Readies for Playoff Opener:

Fresh off a second-place finish in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference South Division, the New London Tiger baseball team (12-3) will host the Wapello Arrows tonight in a Class 1A-Substate 4 First Round match-up at Prottsman Field.

New London, winners of six straight, will try to advance to the second round, where they’ll either take on Lisbon or Cardinal at New London.

The Tigers’ last loss came on June 29th against then ranked Burlington Notre Dame.

Their opponent this evening, the Arrows of Wapello, will enter Saturday’s tilt with a record of 3-8.

You can listen to tonight’s game on KILJ-FM 105.5 or online at kilj.com.

First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m, coverage on KILJ will begin at 6:45.

Mount Pleasant Cruises by E-B-F in Non-Con Win:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team rallied for four runs in the 5th inning as they improved to 13-6 in a 6-1 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont last night at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

The win for Mount Pleasant kept pace with Burlington High, as the two teams were crowned co-champions of the Southeast Conference.

The Panthers will close their season at home next Monday against Solon.

They’ll open their postseason next Friday at home against Fort Madison.

KILJ will have coverage of Mount Pleasant-Fort Madison on Friday beginning at 6:50 p.m. — first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Winfield Advances in Play-In Round Win:

Winfield-Mount Union scored four runs in the first two innings as they snuck past Columbus 7-6 in a Class 1A play-in play-off matchup.

The Wolves will advance to take on the Nikes of Burlington Notre Dame tonight in a first round tilt in Burlington.

The win for Winfield improved the Wolves to 2-10 — Columbus ended their season 0-9.

Winfield and Notre Dame will have a 7:00 p.m. first pitch, this evening.

Other regional baseball scores tonight included:

Burlington 16, Fairfield 5

Burlington 5, Fairfield 0

Clear Creek-Amana 13, Washington 3

