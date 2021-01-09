Sports, Saturday, January 9th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Trent Scores 21, Panther Boys’ Fall to Fort Madison:

Dewon Trent scored a game-high 21 points and collected 14 rebounds, but it was not enough for Mount Pleasant, as the Panthers fell 53-46 to Fort Madison last night in a classic Southeast Conference showdown.

Mount Pleasant scored the game’s first five points, but then saw Fort Madison score the next nine, eventually finishing with a 20-6 extended run into the second quarter.

With the Bloodhounds leading at halftime 25-20, Mount Pleasant would rally in third quarter in a big way.

The Panthers would sink 5-of-7 threes in the quarter — including three by junior guard Sam Jerrell — leading way to the Panthers securing a 37-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

But, that’s when Fort Madison would answer putting the clamps on the Panther offense.

Fort Madison closed the game on a 17-9 run to pull away for the seven point victory.

Dayton Davis led the Bloodhounds with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Miles Dear chipped in with 15 points and six boards.

The loss brought Mount Pleasant to 5-5, while Fort Madison upped their ledger to 5-4.

Other boys’ finals last night from the region:

New London 69, Holy Trinity 31 Blaise Porter scored 25 points to help guide the Tigers back into the win column. They’re now 6-3 and 6-1 in conference play.

Danville 48, Van Buren County 39 Ty Carr paced the Bears with 19 points in a suffocating defensive effort. Danville moved to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the Super Conference.

Notre Dame 73, WACO 29

Wapello 46, Louisa-Muscatine 25

Mediapolis 72, Columbus 33

Burlington 61, Keokuk 52

Mount Pleasant Girls’ Fall to Fort Madison:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team slipped back to .500 as they took a 36-31 loss last night to Fort Madison.

Andrea Lopreato scored 12 points to lead Mount Pleasant, while Karsyn Lamm tallied six.

Malarie Ross led all scorers for Fort Madison with a game-high 14 points.

Brandy Walker chipped in with 11.

The Hounds are 6-1 and 3-1 in Southeast Conference play.

Other girls’ finals last night:

Holy Trinity 49, New London 43 New London slipped to 2-10.

Van Buren County 46, Danville 40 Ava Smith scored 17 points but Danville could not hold a 26-20 halftime lead. Van Buren improved to 6-3 on the season.

Wapello 59, Louisa-Muscatine 55

Central Lee 61, Cardinal 22

No. 13 Notre Dame 76, WACO 38

Men’s College Basketball: Iowa State, Iowa, Drake and UNI All Resume Action This Weekend:

The Iowa State men’s basketball team resumes play tonight, while the rest of the in-state programs will play tomorrow in a busy weekend slate of college hoops.

This afternoon, the Cyclones will do battle with No. 19 Texas Tech at 3:00 p,m. on KILJ-AM.

The Clones come in dead last in the Big 12 after suffering a six-point, 78-72 road loss to No. 4 Texas earlier this week.

Pregame coverage on 1130 AM will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Iowa will take to their homefloor tomorrow for a matinee showdown with Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers were one of two teams to knock off Iowa in the early season.

Drake will welcome Loyola (IL) for a weekend set, while UNI will host Bradley.