Sports, Saturday, January 16th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Boys’ Basketball: Panther Boys’ Hold off Fairfield:

Mount Pleasant got 16 points from Brevin Wilson as they got back into the win column with a 47-44 win last night at home against Fairfield.

Dewon Trent added 12, while Owen VanSickel chipped in with 8.

With the game tied at 44 with just seconds to go, Wilson drilled a three that gave Mount Pleasant a 47-44 advantage with 4.0 seconds left to play.

J.J. Lane’s game-tying three, on a great look nonetheless, fell off the rim, as the Panthers held on for a much needed win.

Max Weaton led the Trojans with 14 points.

Lane finished with 11 while Tate Allen climbed into double figures with 10.

The win moved Mount Pleasant to 6-6 and 3-3 in conference play.

Fairfield stumbled to 1-7, they’ve lost four straight.

Mount Pleasant will take on Oskaloosa next Tuesday night.

Other boys’ finals last night:

Cardinal 58, Holy Trinity 51

Wapello 56, Hillcrest Academy 39

Pekin 49, Mediapolis 43

Girls’ Basketball: Mount Pleasant Stumbles to Fairfield:

Mount Pleasant was outscored 23-12 in the fourth quarter, as Fairfield pulled away for 52-32 win over the Panthers last night.

Mount Pleasant kept it close for a half, trailing just 18-12 at recess before Fairfield exploded in the second half.

The loss drops Mount Pleasant to an even 6-6.

Fairfield moved to 5-1 and 3-0 in conference play.

The Panthers will take on Danville on Monday evening.

Other girls’ finals last night:

No. 10 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union 67, Highland 28 The Lady Wolves remain unblemished at 13-0 with a cakewalk variety, 67-28 win over Highland. Keetyn Townsley paced Winfield with 19 points, while Bradie Buffington added 11.

Pekin 62, Mediapolis 45

West Burlington 59, Central Lee 44

Cardinal 40, Holy Trinity 38

COVID Causing Issues at Iowa State:

The Iowa State men’s basketball team has paused activities indefinitely as a result of COVID-19 protocols within the program. Due to the pause, today’s game at Kansas has been postponed.

No determination has been made for any future ISU games at this point.

Today’s game was scheduled to air on KILJ-AM.

College Wrestling: Iowa Dominates Huskers in Big Ten Opener:

The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team defeated No. 6 Nebraska, 31-6, on Friday night in the 2021 season opener at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa won eight-of-10 bouts, scored bonus points in four matches and defeated six ranked opponents to win its 14th straight dual overall and extend its Big Ten winning streak to 19.

The Hawkeyes held a 28-5 advantage in takedowns and an 89-35 edge in match points.

The Hawkeyes got a fall from Spencer Lee, a technical fall from Austin DeSanto, and major decisions from Kaleb Young and Nelson Brands.

No. 1 Iowa will wrestle next at No. 14 Minnesota on Friday, January 22nd.