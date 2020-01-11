Sports, Saturday, January 11th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

It was a special night last night at Winfield-Mount Union High School as the Wolves welcomed in their boys’ and girls’ state championship teams of 1995 for a special ceremony.

Fans, parents and alumni all showed up to share their support for the first high school in Iowa high school history to have their boys’ and girls’ teams win state titles in the same season.

On the court, Mediapolis locked horned with Winfield and on the girls’ side of things Mediapolis was in a groove.

The Bullettes raced out to a 16-1 lead after one quarter, winning 60-38.

Hallie Mohr led the offensive charge for Mediapolis with 19 points.

Senior Helaina Hillyard ended the night with 15, while Makenzie Springsteen had 12.

Bradie Buffington paced the Lady Wolves with 11 points and seven boards.

The #12 team in 2A, Mediapolis has now won six straight.

They’ll take on Columbus next Tuesday on the road.

Winfield will regroup before entertaining Pekin, Tuesday as well.

Staying in the Superconference, Central Lee’s Mya Merschman broke the career 1,000 point mark as Central Lee defeated Holy Trinity 46-25.

Merschman was simply outstanding, recording a monster 35-point, 17-rebound double double.

Bailey Hellweg led the Crusader offense with six points.

Central Lee is now 8-4 on the year, they’ll square off with New London Tuesday.

Holy Trinity will be at Mount Pleasant Monday night.

Other area games last night:

#10 (1A) Notre Dame kept their perfect season alive, with a huge 64-54 win over West Burlington last night. West Burlington is now 9-2.

Louisa-Muscatine 62, Columbus 28

On the boys’ slate, it took three overtimes but Holy Trinity was able to outlast Central Lee, 78-72.

Vasin Thurman scored 21 points for Holy Trinity, while Chandler Rung chipped in with 16.

TJ Shutes, Logan Kramer and Bronson Sargent each 16 for the Hawks.

With the win, the Crusader boys’ improved to 4-6. Central Lee feel to 1-10.

Christian Gerot pumped in 27 points to help lead Winfield-Mount Union to a 58-45 victory over Mediapolis, last night.

While Gerot played Batman, Jared Arnold was Robin with 16 of his own points.

Winfield upped their record to 4-6 with the win, the Bulldogs fell to 4-7.

Other area games last night: