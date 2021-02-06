Sports, Saturday, February 6th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Girls’ Basketball: Lopreato’s Monster Double-Double Lifts Panthers to Road Win, Other Prep Finals:

Andrea Lopreato finished with 37 points and 16 rebounds, as the Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team erupted for a 62-52 over Burlington last night at Johannsen Gymnasium in Burlington.

Lopreato outscored the Grayhounds by herself for three quarters, before Burlington’s Alexis Standard got hot.

The Panthers, who held double-digit leads at halftime and the third quarter, saw Standard can six 3-pointers on her way to 26 points, cutting the lead to single digits twice in the fourth quarter.

Lopreato though would take over when her team needed it the most.

The Southeast Conference Player of the Year candidate finished 13-for-20 from the field, while hitting a perfect 10-for-10 from the foul line.

As a team, the Panthers shot 15-for-17 from the charity stripe, which helped them put the game on ice late.

“She just gets after it” head coach Curt Watson said, postgame.

“She’s taken a huge step forward this year, she’s more confident. Tonight I don’t think I’ve seen her play as well as she did. Taking it the hole, making free throws. She played really well tonight” Watson explained.

Karysn Lamm and Tristian Shull both chipped in with eight points for Mount Pleasant, who improved to 10-9 and 5-4 in the Southeast Conference.

The Panthers will host Pekin today for a nonconference matchup.

Tip is set for 5:00 p.m.

You can listen on FM 105.5.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have the call beginning at 4:45 p.m. with the Panther Tipoff Show.

Just a trio of other finals in the area last night:

Central Lee 59, Wapello 48

Fort Madison 48, Washington 18

No. 10 (1A) Notre Dame 64, Mediapolis 40

Boys’ Basketball: Porter’s Latest Masterpiece Leads New London to Big Win:

Just a couple of nights after setting a career-high in points, New London sophomore Blaise Porter has already broken his own personal record.

Porter scored 39 points on an efficient 13-of-18 shooting as New London avenged a January 5th loss to the Nikes with a 72-63 crucial road win last night at Father Minnett Gymnasium in Burlington.

Kade Benjamin chipped in with 14 points (6-of-11 FG) while Devon Swanson added 12, including drilling three 3-pointers.

The win for New London kept them atop the Super Conference South Division standings at 13-2 in conference play and 14-4 overall.

New London held a 15-point lead into the 4th Quarter, riding that wave to their fourth consecutive victory.

Notre Dame was led by Josh Smith, who finished with 23 points.

The loss moved the Nikes to 11-6 overall and 8-5 in Super Conference tilts.

New London will be off until February 9th, when they host Holy Trinity.

Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

You can listen to their Class 1A Substate 4 First Round matchup against Lisbon on FM 105.5, set for 7:00 p.m. on February 15th.

Just two other finals last night, both of which were in Southeast Conference action:

Keokuk 63, Fairfield 54

Fort Madison 70, Washington 62

Prep Basketball: Busy Saturday with Makeups and Fun Affairs:

It will be an usually busy Saturday of basketball, mostly because of wintry weather causing postponements.

Here’s a look at today’s schedule:

GIRLS: Pekin at Mount Pleasant (FM 105.5)

GIRLS: New London at No. 10 (1A) Notre Dame

GIRLS: No. 9 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union at No. 6 (3A) West Burlington

GIRLS: Highland at Wapello

BOYS: Burlington at Mount Pleasant (FM 105.5)

BOYS: Keokuk at West Burlington

BOYS: Clear Creek-Amana at Washington

Prep Wrestling: The Road to Wells Fargo Arena Begins Today:

The Road to Wells Fargo Arena begins today with sectional wrestling getting underway statewide.

FM 105.5 will deliver updates all throughout the afternoon.

Wrestling will get underway at noon, today.

In Class 1A, area programs will travel to Sigourney and Mediapolis.

Sectional 10, at Sigourney, will feature:

Cardinal

Moravia

New London

North Mahaska

Pekin

Sigourney-Keota

Van Buren County

Wayne

Ranked wrestlers at Sigourney feature four New London Tigers, per the Predicament:

No. 1 (120) Marcel Lopez, New London

No. 2 (145) Dominic Lopez, New London

No. 8 (152) Josh Glendening, New London

No. 7 (160) Connor Golston, Moravia

No. 8 (160) Jack Clarahan, Sigourney-Keota

No. 8 (182) Mason Juhl, Pekin

No. 8 (195) Currey Jacobs, New London

Sectional 16, wrestled at Mediapolis will have:

Wapello

Wilton

Highland

Louisa-Muscatine

Iowa City Regina

WACO

Mediapolis

Ranked wrestlers at Mediapolis, today include:

No. 10 (106) Brody Brisker, Wilton

No. 5 (113) Bryce Thompson, Highland

No. 8 (132) Quinten Aney, Mediapolis

No. 1 (138) Kael Brisker, Wilton

No. 6 (170) Aidan Udell, Iowa City Regina

In Class 2A, regional teams will travel to Davenport Assumption in Sectional 10:

Davenport Assumption

Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union

Keokuk

Mount Pleasant

Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville

Washington

Ranked wrestlers there include:

No. 1 (106) Derrick Bass, Assumption

No. 2 (113) Lane Scorpil, Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union

No. 2 (120) Blaine Frazier, NDWB-Danville

No. 4 (126) Tate O’Shea, Keokuk

No. 10 (126) T.J. Fitzpatrick, Assumption

No. 6 (132) Noah Gonzalez, Assumption

No. 6 (138) Michael Macias, Assumption

No. 7 (138) Isaiah Fenton, NDWB-Danville

No. 2 (152) Grifen Molle, NDWB-Danville

No. 5 (160) Allen Catour, Assumption

No. 4 (170) C.J. Walrath, NDWB-Danville

No. 9 (182) John Argo, Assumption

No. 6 (195) Aiden Morgan, Assumption

No. 9 (285) Chane Malone, Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union

And in Class 3A, area programs will compete today at Iowa City West (District 5):

Burlington

Fort Madison

Iowa City High

Iowa City Liberty

Iowa City West

Oskaloosa

Ottumwa

Pella

College Wrestling: Contos Comes up Big in Debut:

Iowa Wesleyan scored early and often, as the Tigers won their inaugural match under new head coach Shawn Contos, defeating Fontbonne 33-16 in a nonconference dual at Ruble Arena last night.

The Tigers picked up three fall victories: Brendan Ferenchik (125), Gaige Owens (141) and Humberto Alcala (165).

Jesus Diaz picked up a decision victory at 149, 8-1 to also help Wesleyan, who never trailed at any point in the dual.

The win was the first career win for head coach Shawn Contos at Iowa Wesleyan.

Wesleyan will be back on the mats next Friday, when they travel to Westminster.

View the full release here.

College Basketball: Magnani, Cornell Set to Invade Iowa Wesleyan:

Former Mount Pleasant standout Jordan Magnani and the Cornell Rams are coming to Ruble Arena today, as the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s basketball team will get their first look at real action this season hosting Cornell.

Wesleyan saw their first two matchups — at Coe and at William Woods — cancelled because of Health and Safety Protocols, but will get their first look at a different team this afternoon.

Magnani averaged 14 points per game last year for the Rams, earning the Coaches Appreciation Award in the process.

Cornell finished last year 14-12.

They fell 85-74 to Wartburg to begin their season back on January 26th to begin their season.

Today’s game will tip at Ruble Arena at 4:00 p.m.

You can watch the game here.