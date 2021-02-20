Sports, Saturday, February 20th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines — It was a busy day of 1A-2A wrestling. Here’s a look at the results from Friday’s epic day at the Well:

120 – Marcel Lopez (New London) wins via dec. (7-5) over Kellen Smith (West Hancock). Lopez advances to the 1A-120 semifinals.

120 Semis: Lopez (New London) wins by decision (3-0) over Garrett Funk (Don Bosco, Gilbertville). Lopez to the 1A-120 Finals!

132 – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) loses via dec. (1-0) to Gable Porter (Underwood). Aney to 132-pound consolations.

Aney wins via decision (3-1) over Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr) in the consolation second round. Aney guarantees himself a spot on the podium and can finish as high as third.

Aney defeats Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) in consolation third round by decision (9-5). Aney will wrestle in the consolation semifinals tomorrow and can finish as high as 3rd and no worse than 6th.

145 – Dominic Lopez (New London) wins via major dec. (18-5) over Nick Hageman (Beckman Catholic). Lopez to the 145-pound semis.

145 Semis: Lopez (New London) loses in TB-1 to Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco, Gilbertville). Lopez will wrestle in the consolation semifinals tomorrow for New London and can finish as high as third.

152 – Josh Glendening (New London) loses via fall (1:42) to Maximus Magayna (Columbus Catholic). Glendening to the 152-pound consolations.

Glendening (New London) wins via fall (1:00) over Ben Hanson (Missouri Valley) in the consolation second round. He guarantees himself a medal and can finish as high as third.

Glendening loses by decision (9-3) Ben Foelske (Denver) in consolation third round. He can wrestle for 7th.

195 Consolations – Currey Jacobs (New London) loses via fall (3:42) to Matthew Francis (West Hancock). Jacobs has been eliminated.

2A:

113 – Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) loses by fall (3:31) to Tucker Stangel (Osage). Scorpil to the blood round.

Scorpil wins via fall (2:33) over Caelen Oakes (Southeast Valley, Gowrie) in the consolation second round.

Scorpil came back to win via fall, he will wrestle for 3rd-6th place today.

120 – Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville) wins via major dec. (10-2) over Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg). Frazier advances to the 2A-120 semifinals.

120 Semis: Frazier wins by decision (6-1) over Jaiden Moore (Benton Community). Frazier to the 2A-120 Finals!

152 – Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) wins by dec. (12-5) over Chance Bockenstedt (North Polk). Molle to the 2A-152 semifinals.

152 Semis: Molle loses by decision (17-14) to Tyler Brown (Winterset). Molle will wrestle for 3rd-6th

160 Consolations – River Belger (NDWB-Danville) loses via dec. (4-1) to Gabriel Christensen (Ballard). Belger’s season comes to a close.

170 – C.J. Walrath (NDWB-Danville) wins by decision (3-1) over Kalen Meyer (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock). Walrath to the 2A-170 semifinals.

170 Semis: Walrath loses by decision to Carson Babcock (New Hampton-Turkey Valley). Walrath will wrestle for 3rd-6th today.

285 – Chance Malone (Columbus-WMU) loses by decision (6-2) to Jordan Ver Meer (West Lyon). Malone to the consolation second round.

Malone loses via decision (3-0) to Keean Kammerling (Mount Vernon) in the consolation second round. Malone’s season comes to a close.

Action resumes today at Wells Fargo Arena, with wrestling getting underway at 10:00 a.m. on FM 105.5